Sons of assaulted US tourist thank people of Ireland for their support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Sons of assaulted US tourist thank people of Ireland for their support

By Press Association
On Friday, Justice Minister Helen McEntee announced an additional 10 million euro for gardai in the Dublin region (PA)
On Friday, Justice Minister Helen McEntee announced an additional 10 million euro for gardai in the Dublin region (PA)

The sons of a US tourist assaulted in Dublin have thanked the people of Ireland for their kindness, as they said he is no longer in a coma.

Stephen Termini, 57, from New York state, was seriously injured in an attack in Talbot Street in the city centre on July 19.

The incident has prompted a wider debate on whether the Irish capital’s streets are safe.

On Friday, Justice Minister Helen McEntee announced an additional 10 million euro for gardai in the Dublin region.

Mr Termini’s sons, Michael and Jesse Rizzuto, have travelled from the US to visit their father in hospital.

They set up an online fundraising page with a target of 10,000 US dollars (9,000 euro) to pay for their trip to Ireland.

The Go Fund Me page has been deluged with donations. By Saturday the total raised had passed 127,000 US dollars (115,000 euro) with more than 4,400 people having donated.

Jesse Rizzuto said the reaction had been “nothing but the greatest”.

“Everybody has reached out to us to say ‘you know, this isn’t what it’s like (in Ireland), we want to show you what it’s like’,” he told RTE.

“And I mean the donations, we never expected a turnout like this.

“I mean we had it set for a smaller amount just to get us over here and see him, but I mean everybody that’s donated has left us comments as well like ‘hey, you know, so sorry’ or ‘hey, all the best for your family, this isn’t what Ireland’s really like and the people don’t stand behind that’.

“And it’s amazing.”

Dublin
Stephen Termini was seriously injured in an attack in Dublin city centre (PA)

He added: “How do you thank over 4,000 people?”

His brother Michael added: “We’re just so thankful about everything. Like I wish I could just line everyone up and shake everyone’s hand and give hugs and stuff.”

Michael Rizzuto said his father was out of a coma but improvements in his condition were slow.

“It’s going to be like a long game here,” he said.

Jesse Rizzuto said there were signs of “slight improvements” in his father’s condition. “We’re taking it basically one hour at a time,” he said.

“But he is making slight improvements that we’re very happy with, very happy with, he’s showing some good signs of having a strong resilient body.”

Asked about the extent of an injury to one of his father’s eyes, Jesse Rizzuto added: “They’re still trying to do everything they can.

“So we’re leaving it up to their hands because they’re the professionals. Yes, as far as injuries go, yes, he’s improving.”

Three teenage youths have appeared in court in Dublin charged in connection with the assault on Mr Termini.