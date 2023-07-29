Tributes paid as ex-police dog who was stabbed protecting his handler dies at 14

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Tributes paid as ex-police dog who was stabbed protecting his handler dies at 14

By Press Association
Retired police dog Finn suffered near-fatal injuries in 2016 (Thin Blue Paw Foundation/PA)
Retired police dog Finn suffered near-fatal injuries in 2016 (Thin Blue Paw Foundation/PA)

Tributes have been paid after the death of a dog who was stabbed as he protected his police handler from an armed suspect.

Retired police dog Finn, a German shepherd, died at the age of 14 on Thursday.

The dog, dubbed Fabulous Finn, went on to win the hearts of the nation as a  Britain’s Got Talent finalist.

Finn had emergency surgery for injuries sustained while protecting his handler, Pc Dave Wardell, during a chase in Stevenage, Hertfordshire,  on October 5 2016.

Retired police dog Finn and  Dave Wardell
Retired police dog Finn and  Dave Wardell (Thin Blue Paw Foundation/PA)

Finn was stabbed twice with a hunting knife after grabbing the leg of an armed suspect who was attempting to jump over a fence.

The assailant also stabbed Pc Wardell in the hand, but was prevented from landing a fatal blow thanks to Finn, who pulled him back.

Finn returned to duty, before retiring in 2017.

A message posted on Facebook on Friday on behalf of Mr Wardell read: “Our beautiful, brave, Hero Finn passed away peacefully in his sleep last night.

“He was so loved by everyone and will be missed incredibly.”

It added: “Thank you for your service Finn, now go and Rest in peace our sweet boy, until we meet again.”

Finn receives PDSA Gold Medal
Finn received the PDSA Gold Medal for his bravery (Jonathan Brady/PA)

For his bravery, Finn was honoured with the  PDSA Gold Medal, which is known as the animals’ George Cross, and a new law in his name was introduced.

A  16-year-old boy from London, who could not be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of stabbing Finn and wounding Pc Wardell. He was sentenced to youth custody.

After a campaign for a change in the law regarding injuries to police support animals, the new Animal Welfare (Service Animals) Act, known as Finn’s Law, was introduced in 2019.

Finn also appeared in the 2019 series of BGT, alongside Mr Wardell, where he wowed the judges with his magic tricks and mind-reading skills.

Finn was also an ambassador for the Thin Blue Paw Foundation, a national charity that supports police dogs.

Trustee Kieran Stanbridge said it had been “an honour” to work alongside Finn as he helped raise awareness of the medical problems and costs facing retired service animals and their families.

It is “one of many ways he made a difference to so many animals’ lives”, said Mr Stanbridge.

He added: “We  will miss him immensely. Our thoughts are with Finn’s family at this very difficult time.

“Finn, your legacy will live on, may you stand down with pride.”