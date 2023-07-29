Organiser praises ‘amazing friendship’ as Liverpool hosts Kyiv Pride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Organiser praises ‘amazing friendship’ as Liverpool hosts Kyiv Pride

By Press Association
A person ahead of the Pride in Liverpool parade. (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thousands took to the streets of Liverpool as the city hosted Pride on behalf of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, as a KyivPride organiser praised the “amazing friendship” between the cities.

Hundreds of LGBT+ Ukrainians and their allies were expected to take part in the event.

The joint march continues a relationship built when Liverpool hosted the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of the war-torn nation earlier this year.

Edward Reese, a spokesperson from KyivPride, travelled from Ukraine’s capital to Liverpool to take part in the city’s Pride events, along with other members of the Ukrainian LGBT+ organisation.

He told the PA news agency: “We are marching together for Ukraine, for freedom, to remind the world and the UK that the war is not over.

Mr Reese said the relationship between Liverpool and Ukraine is “an amazing friendship”, adding that “Liverpool is a very welcoming and friendly and warm city so we are happy that we are here”.

He said: “LGBTQ people right now suffer from a lack of rights all over the world.

“The conservative Christian agenda and anti-gender movement are very powerful here in the UK, in the US and Europe and everywhere, so it’s very important to stand together because this war for our rights is not over.”

Andi Herring, chief executive and co-founder of Liverpool City Region Pride Foundation, said it was important that people in Liverpool show solidarity with members of the LGBT+ community in Ukraine and around the world.

She said: “LGBT+ people are a global community, and that’s why it is crucial that we ‘Shout It Loud’ in solidarity with all LGBT+ people across the world.

“We are honoured to be hosting KyivPride this year and standing alongside the work they do in Ukraine for our community.

“Of course, it would be hard to forget our reasons behind hosting Eurovision and the lasting bond with Ukraine that will remain with us.”

Pride In Liverpool organisers said they have listened to community feedback and focused this year’s Pride on community performances, family-friendly spaces and a diverse range of “fringe events” around the city.

Pride events occurring throughout the city on Saturday include street parties, a garden party at Liverpool Parish Church, and a pop-up LGBT+ safe space which was initially launched during the city’s Eurovision celebrations.