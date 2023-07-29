James Bulger’s mother condemns ‘disgusting’ AI clips on TikTok of murdered son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

James Bulger’s mother condemns ‘disgusting’ AI clips on TikTok of murdered son

By Press Association
Denise Fergus, the mother of murdered toddler James Bulger, outside the Old Bailey in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The mother of murdered two-year-old James Bulger has condemned “sick” AI-generated clips of her son circulating on social media three decades after his death.

An animated version of the dead toddler discussed his abduction and murder by two 10-year-old boys in 1993, in videos shared on TikTok which James’ mother Denise Fergus condemned as “disgusting” in an interview with The Mirror.

The social media app said the clips have since been removed for violating its guidelines.

TikTok
The app for TikTok on a phone screen (Yui Mok/PA)

James was tortured and killed by Jon Venables and Robert Thompson after they snatched him from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, on February 12 1993.

The pair were jailed for life but released on licence with new identities in 2001.

Venables, 40, was sent back to prison in 2010 and 2017, the latter for possessing indecent images of children, and was turned down for parole in 2020.

The videos on TikTok showed animated children, including one depicting James, detailing his abduction and murder.

James’ body was found on a railway line two days after his abduction and some of the animated clips reportedly showed an avatar by train tracks.

A slew of AI-generated likenesses of other missing or murdered children had also been shared on TikTok, according to reports.

Others showed Madeleine McCann, who disappeared aged three while on a holiday in Portugal in 2007; 11-year-old Rhys Jones, who was murdered in Liverpool as he walked home from school in 2007, and Peter Connelly, also known as Baby P, who died after months of abuse in 2007.

Ms Fergus, 55, told The Mirror the clips were “disgusting” and she is reportedly particularly upset by an avatar which looked like a photo of James and appeared to speak.

She told the paper: “It is one thing to tell the story, I have not got a problem with that.

“Everyone knows the story of James anyway.

“But to actually put a dead child’s face, speaking about what happened to him, is ­absolutely disgusting.

“It is bringing a dead child back to life.

“It is wrong.

“To use the face and a moving mouth of a child who is no longer here, who has been brutally taken away from us, there are no words.

“I think these people must be disturbed.

“They have got to be.

“It is not just not nice for the parents to see.

“I don’t think anyone at all should be able to see stuff like this.

“To see his little face moving when he is no longer here, it is disgusting.

“It all should be taken down and stopped.

“It is not fair on the people who have lost children, or lost anyone.

“We are not just saying take James down, we are saying take it all down.

“It is beyond sick.

“Who can sit there and think of such a thing?”

Ms Fergus’ husband Stuart reportedly contacted one produce of the animated videos, who appeared to be in the Philippines, and asked for the videos to be removed.

The Mirror reported that the clips were often voiced in ­American accents, and also had Spanish and French versions.

A TikTok spokesperson said: “We want TikTok to be a welcoming place for everyone, and there is no place on our platform for disturbing content of this nature.

“Our community guidelines are clear that we do not allow synthetic media that contains the likeness of a young person.

“We continue to remove content of this nature as we find it.”