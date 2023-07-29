Ex-paratrooper raises £500k as he completes 19,000-mile coastline charity walk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-paratrooper raises £500k as he completes 19,000-mile coastline charity walk

By Press Association
The veteran has raised £500,000 for the charity SSAFA (Ben Birchall/PA)
A former British paratrooper has celebrated finishing his 19,000-mile walk of the UK coastline – raising £500,000 for charity and returning home with a partner, dog and baby son.

Chris Lewis, 43, was joined by hundreds of cheering supporters as he completed the final mile of his epic walk which began on Llangennith beach on the Gower Peninsula, near his home city of Swansea, South Wales, on August 1 2017.

He set off from the beach alone six years ago, with just £10 in his pocket and a few days of supplies, hoping to raise £100,000 for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

On Saturday, Mr Lewis returned to the spot where it all began having raised five times that amount, with his adopted dog Jet, and fiancee Kate Barron, 36, who joined his walk almost three years ago.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Magnus Lewis, in May last year. He walked across the finish line, through bunting made by wellwishers from across the world, with his parents.

Chris Lewis, with partner Kate Barron and their son Magnus and adopted dog Jet, as they complete the charity walk at Llangennith beach (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ahead of completing their final mile, the family were told they had reached their increased target of £500,000 in donations and were handed a letter from the King offering his congratulations to them.

Speaking at the finish line, Mr Lewis said: “To say we’re chuffed is an understatement.

“This walk has restored my faith in humanity and hopefully other people’s too. I really am so proud and over the moon.”

Ms Barron, who left a teaching job in London to join Mr Lewis on the walk, spoke of how it had changed their lives immeasurably.

“I think this is something that is going to take a while to sink in,” she said.

“I’ve been walking for almost three years now and this has become a way of life for us.

“I think to wake up in a couple of days and not have that sense of mission to move forward every day on the coast is going to be so strange.

“I also feel so proud of us. We’ve worked so hard on this.”

Chris Lewis has been walking the UK coastline since August 2017 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Sir Andrew Gregory, chief executive of SSAFA, presented Mr Lewis with champagne as he crossed the finish line.

He described how the charity had helped Mr Lewis, who served until 2004 and was a single parent to his daughter Caitlin.

“Chris, what you have achieved is remarkable,” he told the veteran.

The adventure along the coast saw Mr Lewis spend the first coronavirus lockdown on an uninhabited Shetland island, Hildasay.

His bestselling book, Finding Hildasay, features a foreword by Ben Fogle who has supported Mr Lewis during his journey along with other famous faces including astronaut Tim Peake.

Mr Lewis served with 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment and struggled to cope after entering civilian life. He decided to walk the UK coastline after suffering with anxiety and depression.

The father-of-two was facing homelessness when he set off in August 2017, wearing an ill-fitting pair of borrowed boots with limited supplies.

Three years into the task, he met Ms Barron in Scotland and she joined his walk a few months later.

More than 147,000 people follow his Facebook page, Chris Walks the UK, while 26,000 people follow her page, Kate Walks the Coast.

Their fundraising page is https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chriswalks