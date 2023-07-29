Brad Pitt puts the breaks on filming F1 blockbuster in support of actors’ strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Brad Pitt puts the breaks on filming F1 blockbuster in support of actors’ strike

By Press Association
Brad Pitt filming for a formula one movie during the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone (Tim Goode/PA)
Brad Pitt filming for a formula one movie during the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone (Tim Goode/PA)

Brad Pitt has paused production on his forthcoming Formula 1 feature film in support of the US actors’ and writers strike.

The Hollywood star, 59, had been shooting scenes for the project recently including filming at the Silverstone Circuit ahead of the British Grand Prix earlier this month.

The production has now ground to a halt as Pitt “very much stands” alongside his fellow actor union members, the PA news agency understands.

British Grand Prix 2023 – Race – Silverstone
Brad Pitt and Damson Idris filming for a formula one movie during the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone (Tim Goode/PA)

Seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton is acting as co-producer on the currently untitled Apple film, which is being made in collaboration with F1, providing the project with special access to the race tracks and drivers.

In the film, the Fight Club star plays a driver who competed in the 1990s but moved to racing in other disciplines after suffering a horrible crash.

It follows the driver coming out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie, played by Damson Idris, for the fictional APXGP team which is sitting at the bottom of the leaderboard.

The film joins a string of productions which have stopped after the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) announced a strike on July 13.

British Grand Prix 2023 – Race – Silverstone
Brad Pitt speaks to Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr whilst filming for a formula one movie (Tim Goode/PA)

It came after the union failed to reach agreement on a number of issues, including pay and the use of artificial intelligence, with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the major film studios, TV networks and streaming giants.

Hollywood stars are among the 160,000 actors on strike, joining the 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), who walked out on May 2.

Deadpool 3, which stars Ryan Reynolds in the titular role, has also paused filming in London due to the strike.

The cast of Christopher Nolan’s new movie Oppenheimer walked out of the London premiere earlier this month as news of the impending strike broke, and planned junkets for films including Barbie have also been affected.

On Friday, it was confirmed the Emmy Awards, which were due to be held in September, have been postponed due to the strikes.

Rules laid out by the actors’ union say stars cannot campaign for the Emmys or attend award shows while undertaking industrial action.