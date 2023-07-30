Saudi Arabia’s spending not a problem for Premier League, says Erik ten Hag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Saudi Arabia’s spending not a problem for Premier League, says Erik ten Hag

By Press Association
Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag does not see Saudi Arabia’s eye-catching spending as a problem for the Premier League as England remains the go-to place for top players.

The football landscape has been disrupted by the ambitious Saudi Pro League since world star Cristiano Ronaldo’s winter move to Al Nassr made ripples.

The Saudi splurge shows no signs of abating, with Al Hilal making a world-record £259million bid for Paris St Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said Saudi Arabia has changed the market after Riyad Mahrez joined Al Ahli, but United boss Ten Hag does not see it as a problem for the Premier League.

“I think in Europe it has an effect because there is some money over there and it will attract players,” the Dutchman told the PA news agency.

“But I don’t see it in this moment as a problem for the Premier League because the Premier League is the league where the big players want to play.

“That is not in competition with a league like America or Saudi Arabia.”

Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante completed moves to Al Ittihad, with Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy and Mahrez switching to Al Ahli this summer.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has joined Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq, with Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly leaving the Premier League for Al Hilal.