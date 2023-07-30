Memory of fallen National Army soldiers ‘rehabilitated’ as monument unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Memory of fallen National Army soldiers ‘rehabilitated’ as monument unveiled

By Press Association
The National Army Monument during a rededication ceremony at Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
The rededication of a memorial to the National Army soldiers killed in the Civil War enables their memory to be rehabilitated, a ceremony in Dublin has heard.

Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Sean Clancy paid tribute to the some 810 soldiers killed serving on the Free State side in the 1922-23 conflict as he addressed the event at Glasnevin cemetery on Sunday.

Descendants of some of those who died, representative of all four provinces on the island of Ireland, were invited guests at the ceremony, among them relatives of Michael Collins, the commander in chief of the National Army who was killed in 1922.

Rededication of the National Army Monument
(l to r) Tanaiste Micheal Martin, Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces Lieutenant General Sean Clancy and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during the rededication (Brian Lawless/PA)

Government coalition partners Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tanaiste Micheal Martin, the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, the two main parties forged from the divisions of the Civil War, also attended the rededication of the National Army Monument.

Sinn Fein TD Matt Carthy also attended the military commemoration, as did Dublin Lord Mayor Daithi de Roiste.

Prior to the ceremony, there was no monument in Ireland specifically dedicated to the soldiers of the National Army who fought against the anti-Treaty side in the Civil War.

Weeks after the war ended, on August 3, 1923, the Oireachtas passed legislation that led to the creation of the modern-day Irish Defence Forces, Oglaigh na h Eireann.

The rededication event for the forgotten fallen of the National Army, which had already adopted the name Oglaigh na h Eireann during the Civil War, took place on the Sunday prior to the centenary of that date.

“It is appropriate then, in the spirit of real inclusiveness, of ethical remembering, and with a full desire to deal with some of the more uncomfortable aspects of our shared history, that we remember some of 810 uniformed members of Oglaigh na h Eireann who gave their lives in the service of the state during the tragic and critical period at the foundation of our democracy,” Lt Gen Clancy told the ceremony.

“For far too long there has been no memorial of any kind, nor any complete listing of the National Army war dead.

“Indeed, this year represents perhaps the last real opportunity to rectify that.”

Rededication of the National Army Monument
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (left) and Tanaiste Micheal Martin unveil the National Army Monument (Brian Lawless/PA)

The remains of some 180 of the 810 soldiers who died serving in the National Army are buried at the plot in Glasnevin cemetery.

“Sources at the archives show that the average soldier buried here was in his early 20s, was unmarried and from a working-class background,” said Lt Gen Clancy.

“Many had previously served in the IRA during the War of Independence, some even in the 1916 rising, many others had served in the British Army, underlying yet again how complex is the weave of Irish history.”

The chief of staff highlighted the “poignant example” of two young Belfast-born Dublin-raised brothers – Frederick (18) and Gerald McKenna (16) – who were buried in Glasnevin after being killed together in action in Cork in August 1922 only a month after joining the National Army.

“Whatever the often very legitimate reasons our forebears may have had for forgetting in the intervening 100 years, I think it’s appropriate now that I as the 32nd Chief of Staff of Oglaigh na h Eireann should finally take this opportunity to rehabilitate their memory,” said Lt Gen Clancy.