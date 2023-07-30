William hands out ‘Earthshot burgers’ and leaves diners speechless

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William hands out ‘Earthshot burgers’ and leaves diners speechless

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales joins chefs from the Sorted Food YouTube channel as they hand out Earthshot Burgers (Kensington Palace)
The Prince of Wales joins chefs from the Sorted Food YouTube channel as they hand out Earthshot Burgers (Kensington Palace)

The Prince of Wales left diners opened mouthed when he unexpectedly dished up veggie burgers made with Earthshot Prize-winning products.

William handed over the meals to supporters of popular YouTube channel Sorted Food, invited by the heir to the throne to try out three winning entries from his environmental prize.

In a video posted on YouTube, William is seen in a food van in central London with the Sorted Food chefs, and one diner puts her hand to her mouth in shock as she recognises the prince.

William delivers three items from Earthshot Prize winners to the Sorted Food studios (Kensington Palace)

After putting some “Earthshot burgers” on a counter, he said: “Morning everyone, nicely cooked – ready to go.”

William went on to say: “So, for those of you who don’t know, the Earthshot prize is there to repair and regenerate the planet.

“Everything you see here comes from the winners from last year. So the box you’re about to eat in is built (by) a company called Notpla and there’s no plastic involved, they’ve come up with a seaweed coating.

“The ingredients inside the burger are grown from a greenhouse in India from a company called Kheyti, and last but not least the way we cook them has been on a thing called Mukuru Clean Stoves, and that is designed by a lady in Kenya who came up with the concept to reduce air pollution.”

One of the diners said about seeing the future king: “My brain took three seconds to buffer. Am I dreaming? Have I had enough sleep?” while another said “I was lost for words”.

Royal visit to Notpla
William talks to Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez and Pierre Paslier, co-founders of sustainable packaging company Notpla (Kin Cheung/PA)

The chefs created a potato-based spicy burger flavoured with garlic, ginger and chilli – with pickled vegetables served in a bun.

The video begins with William arriving at the Sorted Food studio to drop off the items produced by some of the 2022 Earthshot Prize winners – Notpla’s biodegradable cartons, Kenyan entrepreneur Charlot Magayi’s stove and Indian start-up Kheyti’s Greenhouse-in-a-box produce.

After telling the chefs his Earthshot project was four years “in the making”, he quips: “I had hair when it started,” before leaving them to devise and make the burgers.

Jamie Spafford, co-founder of Sorted Food – known for promoting environmentally friendly food solutions, said: “Being joined at our studio and in the food truck by Prince William was a real ‘pinch me’ moment – hearing him explain how passionate he is about helping the planet and what the Earthshot Prize is doing was incredibly inspiring, and has already given us a lot of ideas for future projects to work on with our community.”