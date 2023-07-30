Paddleboarders urged to stay safe after increase in call outs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paddleboarders urged to stay safe after increase in call outs

By Press Association
The RNLI and British Canoeing are urging people trying out paddlesports to stay safe this summer (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Paddleboarders are being warned to stay safe this summer after an increase in the number of calls to rescue people taking part in the water sport.

The RNLI has teamed up with British Canoeing to encourage those using kayaks, canoes or paddleboards to make safety a priority as they prepare for an increase in visitors to the coast. 

The number of people in the UK and Ireland whose lives were saved by crews while kayaking or canoeing more than doubled last year and there was a 21% increase in callouts to people on paddleboards as the sport grew in popularity, a spokesman for the lifeboat charity said.

The RNLI reported an increase in the number of callouts to people using kayaks, canoes or stand-up paddleboards (Paul Faith/PA)

Vince Jones, a mechanic for the RNLI in Moelfre, Anglesey, North Wales, said they had been inundated with calls to stand-up paddleboarders.

Last year, crews in Anglesey rescued 37 people taking part in paddlesports, compared to just six people in 2021. 

Mr Jones said: “We want people to enjoy our stunning coastline but are urging people to think carefully before setting out.

“Many of our calls are to people being blown out to sea in offshore winds. We ask people to think carefully about the weather and tides before setting off and ensure they have a means of calling for help.”

Guy Lowdes, from Llandegla, North Wales, was rescued last December after getting into difficulty while kayaking with a group of 10 others near Holyhead, Anglesey.

He said: “I’m an experienced coastal kayaker and never did I expect to find myself in this situation, my kayak was capsized by a rogue wave and I found myself in the water on a very cold December afternoon.

“The tide pushed me one way and my boat the other, I must have been in the water about 20 minutes.” 

Mr Lowdes’ friend had a personal locator beacon with him so was able to call for help and a rescue operation, including a helicopter and two lifeboat crews, was launched.

There has been a rise in callouts for those getting into trouble whilst paddleboarding (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr Lowdes added: “I was starting to feel incredibly cold and poorly despite wearing a dry suit. I’m convinced if I’d have been there any longer with the failing light, we may never have been found.”

Anyone planning to stand-up paddleboard, kayak or canoe is advised to wear a bouyancy aid, carry a means of communication, check the weather before heading out, tell others of their plans and paddle within their abilities.

Lee Pooley, director of coaching and qualifications at British Canoeing said: “Whether you are kayaking, canoeing or stand-up paddleboarding it is extremely important, no matter what your experience is, to follow some simple steps to keep yourself and others safe when out on the water.

“Paddlesport is such an accessible and fun activity with significant benefits to mental and physical wellbeing. The UK has some outstanding waterways and coastline to explore, we just want everyone to take care and be safe whilst they enjoy their paddle.”