What the papers say – July 31

Plans to put an end to “anti-car moves” and a potential route for peace in Ukraine are among the stories leading the nation’s papers.

The Sun reports the Prime Minister has ordered a review of “hated low-traffic neighbourhoods” in a boost for motorists, while The Guardian says ministers are considering restrictions on councils’ ability to impose 20mph speed limits.

On tomorrow's front page: Rishi Sunak vows to end the war on motorists with review of anti-car policies as furious drivers say it’s about time https://t.co/JTcLqGJ0uy pic.twitter.com/lpC04jdJnf — The Sun (@TheSun) July 30, 2023

Guardian front page, Monday 31 July 2023: Ministers seek curbs on 20mph limits in push to woo motorists pic.twitter.com/jcIEjXpt8v — The Guardian (@guardian) July 30, 2023

Rishi Sunak is set to press ahead with new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea, according to The Times.

TIMES: PM gives green light for more North Sea drilling #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/D5zutiXFs4 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 30, 2023

The Telegraph reports 50,000 extra families will have to pay Inheritance Tax following the Government’s tax threshold freeze.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: '50,000 extra families to face IHT'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/oIAp9gdDLA — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 30, 2023

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail leads with a call to scrap the tourist tax as research reveals such a move could generate £10 billion for the economy.

The Metro reports Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has hinted at peace talks with Ukraine.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 PUTIN PEACE BOMBSHELL 🔴 Russia pres hints at talks with Ukraine strikes back… then close ally threatens retaliation with nukes#tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/1TcThAGRKq — Metro (@MetroUK) July 30, 2023

The i says 52% of Britons are worried about paying for everyday essentials.

I: Most households ‘struggling’ to pay for food and bills #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fOmP743fDR — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 30, 2023

The Independent leads with concerns that the NHS is inadequately prepared for the coming winter.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Tory plan to save NHS this winter could kill thousands #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DHccFXTZLP — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 30, 2023

The Financial Times reports the Government has made it cheaper to pollute by watering down its carbon market scheme.

FT UK: Britain makes it cheaper to pollute by watering down carbon market scheme #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jByEg51LjU — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 30, 2023

The Daily Mirror leads with its campaign for a change in the law regarding dangerous pets.

A call-handling probe by the Daily Express found the tax office to be the worst offender.

Monday's Front Page: End This Farce! Three Hours On Hold For Tax Office#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/XbzBWY7Aj9 pic.twitter.com/y2dRkNHVy7 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 30, 2023

And the Daily Star says multiple deluges are heading for the UK over the next few weeks.