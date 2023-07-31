‘No chance of survivors’ after Australian army helicopter crashed off coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘No chance of survivors’ after Australian army helicopter crashed off coast

By Press Association
Sailors from HMAS Brisbane prepare to board a rigid-Hulled inflatable boat to conduct search and rescue operations in the vicinity of Lindeman Island, Australia, after the helicopter crash (LSEW Hannah Linsley/ADF via AP/PA)
Sailors from HMAS Brisbane prepare to board a rigid-Hulled inflatable boat to conduct search and rescue operations in the vicinity of Lindeman Island, Australia, after the helicopter crash (LSEW Hannah Linsley/ADF via AP/PA)

The Australian army helicopter that crashed on Friday during a multinational exercise hit the water with a “catastrophic impact” and there is no chance its four crew members survived, officials have said.

Australia’s fleet of more than 40 of the MRH-90 Taipan helicopters, made by French Airbus, has been grounded since the crash and there are doubts any will fly again.

They will be grounded until crash investigators determine what caused the incident.

The government announced in January it plans to replace them with 40 US Black Hawks. The Taipans’ retirement date of December 2024 would be 13 years earlier than Australia had initially planned.

Defence minister Richard Marles said the search and rescue effort changed on Monday to a victim recovery operation with no chance that Capt Danniel Lyon, Lt Maxwell Nugent, Warrant Officer Joseph Laycock or Cpl Alexander Naggs had survived.

“There was a catastrophic incident and with every passing hour, it is now clear that any hope of finding (the four crew) alive has been lost,” Mr Marles told reporters.

Australia Ditched Helicopter
An Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter similar to the one which crashed (Bradley Richardson/ADF via AP/PA)

The helicopter crashed during a nighttime exercise with the US and other nations near the Whitsunday Islands on the Great Barrier Reef.

Mr Marles had said on Saturday the helicopter “ditched,” which refers to an emergency landing. But on Monday he would not rule our pilot error or disorientation in the dark causing the crash into the water. He urged against speculation about potential causes.

“There was a catastrophic impact on the helicopter when it hit the water,” Mr Marles said.

“We will move through the process of putting the Black Hawks into service as quickly as we can … and we will not be flying MRH90s until we understand what has happened,” he added.

The lost Taipan had been taking part in Talisman Sabre, a biennial US-Australian military exercise that is largely based in Queensland state. This year’s exercise involves 13 nations and more than 30,000 military personnel.

The exercise was continuing on Monday with some changes near the recovery operation, Australian Defence Force Chief General Angus Campbell said.

Australia Ditched Helicopter
Navy sailors from HMAS Brisbane prepare to conduct search and rescue operations in the vicinity of Lindeman Island, Australia (LSEW Hannah LinsleyADF via AP/PA)

He thanked the US and Canada for their help in the search and recovery efforts, which he said was “not an easy operation”.

The wreckage lay in the path of strong currents and tidal movements. It was too deep for standard diving operations.

Part of the airframe had been retrieved by Monday but most of the helicopter remained on the seabed, Mr Campbell said.

It was the second emergency involving an Australian Taipan since March. The fleet was grounded after one ditched into the sea off the New South Wales state coast near the naval base at Jervis Bay during a nighttime counterterrorism training exercise. All 10 passengers and crew members were rescued.

Retired Maj Gen Fergus McLachlan was involved in integrating the Taipan into the Australian army when they arrived in 2007 and had been responsible for keeping them airworthy. He said the Taipan did not have the proven record of the Lockheed Martin-designed Black Hawks.

“We bought into an unproven system. In real terms, it was a developmental aircraft and it has never really matured,” he told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“It was always a battle to maintain it and keep it flying,” he added.