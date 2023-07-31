Death toll climbs to six as clashes continue in Palestinian camp in Lebanon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Death toll climbs to six as clashes continue in Palestinian camp in Lebanon

By Press Association
Smoke rises during a clashes that erupted between members of the Palestinian Fateh group and Islamist militants in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon (Mohammad Zaatari/AP/PA)
Clashes continued for a third day in a Palestinian camp in Lebanon on Monday between members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group and Islamist factions.

A Lebanese army spokesperson said the death toll from the fighting in Ein el-Hilweh camp had reached six, although some reports have given higher figures.

Two soldiers stationed outside the camp were lightly wounded, Colonel Fadi Abou Eid said.

Despite attempts by Lebanese parties and some of the Palestinian factions to broker a ceasefire, “the shooting and shelling have not stopped in the camp until this moment,” said Adnan Rifai, a member of the committee that serves as a governing body in the camp.

Lebanon
A Lebanese soldier takes position during clashes that erupted between members of the Palestinian Fateh group and Islamist militants in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh in Lebanon (Mohammad Zaatari/AP/PA)

The Lebanese army mans a checkpoint outside and typically does not enter the camp, which is under the control of the Palestinian factions.

The clashes erupted on Sunday after Islamic militants shot and killed a Palestinian military general from the Fatah group, Abu Ashraf al Armoushi, and three escorts as they were walking through a carpark, according to another Palestinian.

On Saturday an unknown gunman had tried to kill militant Mahmoud Khalil but instead fatally shot his companion.

Later on Sunday, Palestinian factions said in a joint statement that they had agreed to a ceasefire during a mediation meeting hosted by the Lebanese Shiite Amal movement and militant Hezbollah group in the city Sidon. But the ceasefire did not hold.

Some residents in Sidon neighbourhoods near the camp fled their homes as stray bullets hit buildings and shattered windows and storefronts.

The public Sidon General Hospital evacuated its staff and patients.

A Fatah statement condemned the killing of its security official, saying the attack was part of a “bloody scheme that targets the security and stability of our camps.” It vowed to hold the “perpetrators accountable”.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Mr Abbas both issued statements on Sunday decrying the violence.

Lebanese politician Osama Saad, who represents the Sidon area where the camp is located, told The Associated Press that officials are “making extraordinary efforts to find serious, effective, lasting and stable solutions to the situation inside the camp.”

Mr Saad said he and other Lebanese officials and security forces would meet the Palestinian factions on Monday to push for a ceasefire.