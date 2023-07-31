Partnership to explore ‘transformational’ personalised cancer treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Partnership to explore ‘transformational’ personalised cancer treatment

By Press Association
The research team will test its new therapies on a virtual patient, which will be created using samples from a patient’s tumour and immune system (Lynne Cameron/PA)
The research team will test its new therapies on a virtual patient, which will be created using samples from a patient’s tumour and immune system (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Cancer patients could benefit from personalised treatment which experts have called “transformational”.

The University of Leicester has entered into a partnership with biotechnology company Isogenica to develop new immunotherapies.

Immunotherapy works by helping a patient’s own immune system to recognise and attack cancer cells, and it can be used on its own or alongside radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

The research team includes Professor Martin Dyer, director of the Ernest and Helen Scott Haematological Research Institute at the University of Leicester, and Dr Harriet Walter, associate professor in medical oncology and a medical adviser for the Centre for Drug Development at Cancer Research UK.

The treatments they develop with Isogenica will be tested on a ‘virtual patient’ in a lab, created from samples of a patient’s tumour cells and immune system.

It will be exposed to a range of immunotherapies, sparking a personalised recreation of what happens in the human body.

Prof Dyer said: “Immunotherapy is probably the most exciting therapeutic advance of the last 10 years or so.

“Some of the results using immunotherapy are transformational and we are seeking to extend this approach with Isogenica.

“Our partnership will enable us to determine which patient would benefit from which specific treatment. This individualised approach will make sure the treatment we give has the best chance of working.”

Isogenica’s principal scientist, Dr Lurdes Duarte, added: “Having the opportunity to develop new immunotherapies based on the knowledge of cancer patients’ needs in order to improve the current standard of care is at the heart of Isogenica’s vision.

“This partnership is a major step towards the development of such a treatment platform.”

The project is being funded by Innovate UK.