Harry to stage fundraising polo match for his Sentebale charity

By Press Association
The Duke of Sussex playing polo (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Duke of Sussex playing polo (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has said his annual fundraising polo match in aid of disadvantaged young people affected by HIV/Aids will ensure they are “healthy, resilient, and able to thrive”.

Harry will stage the sporting event for his charity Sentebale in Singapore, with the money raised used to support the organisation’s clubs and camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV.

Ahead of the Sentebale Polo Cup on August 12, the duke will travel to the Japanese capital of Tokyo for a summit on the power of sport, community and philanthropy.

Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup
The Duke of Sussex playing in a polo fundraising match for Sentebale in 2022 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Harry said: “The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale’s vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive.

“The funds raised this year will support our clubs and camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV.

“In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle.”

Since 2010, the annual polo cup has raised more than £11 million to support Sentebale’s work with children and young people affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/Aids in southern Africa.

The duke will play on the Royal Salute Sentebale team, against the Singapore Polo Club team captained by the charity’s ambassador and Harry’s long-time friend, Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras.

Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup
Harry (left) with Nacho Figueras during a Sentebale Polo Cup staged in Rome (Steve Parsons/PA)

Sentebale was founded by the duke and Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso in 2006 to help the most vulnerable children and young people in southern Africa receive support to lead healthy and productive lives.

It first began working in Leosotho before expanding its efforts into Botswana and operates in four key areas: strengthening the social and emotional wellbeing of those living with or affected by HIV; helping to provide access to health and social services; driving youth advocacy and building individuals’ skills and livelihoods.

Harry will travel to Tokyo for the ISPS (International Sports Promotion Society) Sports Values summit being held on August 9.

He will join a panel discussion with former New Zealand rugby player Dan Carter, an ambassador for ISPS Handa which is sponsoring the polo cup, Sentebale chairwoman Sophie Chandauka and Royal Australian Navy Veteran and Invictus Games gold medallist Steve James.

The event will also feature Rector and Vice Chancellor of South Africa’s Stellenbosch University Professor Wim de Villiers.