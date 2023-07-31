Adventure farm park closes after E.coli outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adventure farm park closes after E.coli outbreak

By Press Association
A popular children’s adventure farm park in Surrey has been closed temporarily due to an outbreak of E.coli at the start of the school holidays (Alamy/PA)
A popular children’s adventure farm park has been closed temporarily following an outbreak of E.coli at the start of the school holidays.

Hobbledown, near Epsom in Surrey, has been shut since July 27 while investigations take place after three children so far have fallen ill with the bacterial infection following their visit to the attraction.

Specialists from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are examining the cases of STEC (Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli) and are testing at the site, alongside environmental health officers from Epsom & Ewell Borough Council.

Hobbledown has contacted everyone who has visited since July 12 to alert them to the symptoms.

The closure comes at a peak time for the Surrey attraction (Hobbledown/PA)

It has no set date for reopening at this stage, according to the UKHSA.

The outbreak comes just as the school holidays get into full swing – a peak time for the attraction.

Trish Mannes, regional deputy director for UKHSA South East, said: “We are investigating potential sources of these infections and precautionary public health measures are being put in place to help prevent further cases.

“STEC can cause illness ranging from mild to bloody diarrhoea, vomiting and severe abdominal pain. In a small number of people, it can lead to more serious outcomes.

“Whilst STEC is very infectious, the most effective way to prevent the spread of the illness is by following good hygiene such as washing hands thoroughly, particularly after using the toilet, handling raw meat, before meals and after contact with animals.”

It added that alcohol gel is not effective in preventing E.coli infections.

In most cases, the symptoms of STEC infection resolve within a few days, but UKHSA said, in rare instances, serious complications can occur, particularly in children, although anyone of any age can be affected by the illness.

It is advising anyone who has, or recently had, symptoms associated with E.coli since attending the farm to contact NHS 111.

In an email to visitors, Hobbledown Epsom owner Nick de Candole said: “Please be assured we take all possible precautions to ensure the safety of our guests on site and any interactions with animals.

“This is an unusual and, thankfully, rare event, and if you have not exhibited any symptoms there is nothing to worry about.”

He added that the site hopes to reopen “very soon”.

It is offering to refund tickets for those who have booked to go during during the temporary closure, or to rearrange, plus 50% off their next visit.