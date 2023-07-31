UAE state oil firm brings net zero climate target forward to 2045

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

UAE state oil firm brings net zero climate target forward to 2045

By Press Association
The headquarters of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Kamran Jebreili/AP/PA)
The headquarters of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Kamran Jebreili/AP/PA)

A state-run oil giant in the United Arab Emirates has said it has moved up its target for achieving net zero emissions in its operations to 2045, as the country prepares to host UN climate talks later this year.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, known as Adnoc, said it is also committed to achieving zero methane emissions by 2030.

Earlier this year, Adnoc earmarked 15 billion dollars (£11.7 billion) for an array of green initiatives, including the development of hydrogen power, carbon capture facilities and the planting of mangroves.

The company had previously committed to achieving net zero by 2050.

The UAE, an Opec member that produces more than three million barrels of crude oil a day, will host the global climate talks known as COP28 from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai.

Climate Talks
Designated UN conference president Sultan al-Jaber attends the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Germany in June (Martin Meissner/AP/PA)

It has appointed Sultan al-Jaber, the head of Adnoc, to chair the meeting, a move that drew criticism from some environmentalists.

He has emphasised the need to cut emissions, rather than end fossil fuel use itself.

It has prompted fears that he might seek loopholes for untested carbon-capture technologies and so-called offsets that experts say distract from the need to end the release of greenhouse gases.

Governments agreed eight years ago in Paris to limit global warming to 2C — ideally no more than 1.5C.

With average global temperatures already about 1.2C above pre-industrial levels, experts say the window to meet the more ambitious target is closing fast and even the less stringent goal would be missed if emissions are not slashed sharply soon.

The UAE, a global hub for business and tourism, has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2050 — a target that remains difficult to assess. Analysts believe the Emirates is trying to maximise its profits as the world turns to renewables.