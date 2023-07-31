Myanmar government extends state of emergency again, delaying proposed election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Myanmar government extends state of emergency again, delaying proposed election

By Press Association
Vice Senior Gen Soe Win, left, deputy chairman of State Administration Council, speaks during a meeting with members the National Defence and Security Council including Gen Min Aung Hlaing, temporary president of the military government Myint Swe, Vice President Henry Van Thio and T Khun Myat, speaker of Union Parliament (The Military True News Information Team via AP/PA)
Myanmar’s military-controlled government has extended the state of emergency it imposed when the army seized power from an elected government more than two years ago, state-run media said on Monday.

The move forced a further delay in elections it promised when it took over.

MRTV television said the National Defence and Security Council met on Monday in the capital, Naypyitaw, and extended the state of emergency for another six months starting on Tuesday because time is needed to prepare for the elections.

The NDSC is nominally a constitutional government body, but in practice is controlled by the military.

Myanmar Suu Kyi
Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested in 2021 (Nyein Chan Naing/Pool Photo via AP/PA)

The announcement amounted to an admission that the army does not exercise enough control to stage the polls and has failed to subdue widespread opposition to military rule, which includes increasingly challenging armed resistance as well as non-violent protests and civil disobedience.

The state of emergency was declared when troops arrested Aung San Suu Kyi and top officials from her government and members of her National League for Democracy party on February 1, 2021.

The takeover reversed years of progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule.

The military said it seized power because of fraud in the last general election held in November 2020, in which Suu Kyi’s party won a landslide victory while the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development party did poorly.

Independent election observers said they did not find any major irregularities.

The army takeover was met with widespread peaceful protests that security forces suppressed with lethal force, triggering armed resistance that UN experts have described as a civil war.

As of Monday, 3,857 people have been killed by the security forces since the takeover, according to numbers from the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

The army-enacted 2008 constitution allows the military to rule the country under a state of emergency for one year, with two possible six-month extensions if preparations are not yet completed for new polls, meaning that the time limit expired on January 31 this year.

However, the NDSC allowed the military government to extend emergency rule for another six months in February, saying the country remained in an abnormal situation. The announcement on Monday is the fourth extension.

The state of emergency allows the military to assume all government functions, giving the head of the ruling military council, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, legislative, judicial and executive powers.

Monday’s report did not specify when the polls might be held, saying only that they would occur after the goals of the state of emergency are accomplished.

According to the constitution, the military must transfer government functions to the president, who heads the NDSC, six months before the polls. That would mean acting President Myint Swe, a retired general.

The military originally announced that new polls would be held a year after its takeover and later said they would take place in August 2023. But the extension of the emergency in February made that timing impossible.

Critics say the polls will be neither free nor fair under the military-controlled government, which has shut independent media and arrested most of the leaders of Ms Suu Kyi’s party.

Her party was dissolved along with 39 other parties by the election commission in March for failing to re-apply under a political party registration law enacted by the military government early this year.

Ms Suu Kyi, 78, is serving prison sentences totalling 33 years after being convicted in a series of politically tainted cases brought mostly by the military government.