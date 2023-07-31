British woman among three killed in French motorway crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

British woman among three killed in French motorway crash

By Press Association
Two of the people critically injured were transported by helicopter to hospitals in Lille and Arras, the Pas-de-Calais statement added (Julian Eales/Alamy)
Two of the people critically injured were transported by helicopter to hospitals in Lille and Arras, the Pas-de-Calais statement added (Julian Eales/Alamy)

A British woman is among three people who have died in a three-car collision on a motorway in northern France.

Emergency services were called on Sunday at around 6pm to a crash between two cars and a van on the A26 near Neuville-Saint-Vaast and Thelus.

More than 65 firefighters and nine ambulances attended the incident, which took place as roadworks were carried out in the Reims-Calais direction.

A statement from the French administrative region, Pas-de-Calais, said: “This accident took place between three vehicles: Two cars and a British nine-seater family vehicle.

“The assessments made indicate that 17 people were involved (including seven British nationals and eight minors). Three people are dead, five are in critical condition.”

Miriam Posen, from Stamford Hill, London, has been named in media reports as among those who have died.

The mother, aged in her 40s, was reportedly travelling with other family members when the accident happened.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are in contact with the local authorities following a road traffic accident in France and have offered our assistance to the family.”

Two of the people critically injured were transported by helicopter to hospitals in Lille and Arras, the Pas-de-Calais statement added.

A spokesperson for French prosecutors in Arras told the PA news agency that it is looking into the incident, and those involved will be interviewed when their health improves.

Jacques Billant, prefect of Pas-de-Calais – who represents the area, also thanked emergency services for their “responsiveness and professionalism in the management of this event and the assistance provided to the victims”.

Witnesses who attended the accident were also offered psychological care, according to the administrative region.