David Hunter shared tearful call with daughter after prison release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

David Hunter shared tearful call with daughter after prison release

By Press Association
David Hunter was sentenced to two years in prison for the manslaughter of his wife Janice (Victoria Jones/PA)
David Hunter was sentenced to two years in prison for the manslaughter of his wife Janice (Victoria Jones/PA)

Retired British miner David Hunter has said he shared a tearful call with his daughter after he was allowed to walk free from prison in Cyprus shortly after his sentence for the manslaughter of his seriously ill wife.

Hunter, 76, was jailed for two years on Monday for the manslaughter of Janice, 74, his spouse of 52 years, who died of asphyxiation at their home near the coastal resort town of Paphos in December 2021.

But he was released from prison almost immediately, having already served 19 months in custody, and, visibly emotional, told reporters outside court that he could not find the words to describe his feelings.

In an interview with the Mail, Hunter spoke of how he and his daughter, Lesley Cawthorne, both cried in an emotional video call made after he was released.

“I feel numb, it doesn’t feel real,” he told the Mail.

“When I spoke to Lesley the first thing I said was, ‘I love you’.”

He added: “We were both crying. She couldn’t talk. She started crying and she couldn’t say a word.”

The pensioner also said a police officer embraced him and told him he would be released following his sentence, the Mail reported.

David Hunter
Shortly after his release, David Hunter was able to FaceTime call his daughter Lesley back in the UK (Victoria Jones/PA)

“The policeman hugged me and said, ‘Congratulations David, you’re free, you got the result you deserve.’

“I just shook his hand and said: ‘Thanks, mate’.”

Ms Cawthorne, who launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for Hunter’s defence, said: “Speaking to my daddy was the most amazing thing. I feel like my heart has been put back together.”

She continued: “I thought I’d lost him forever. I cannot believe it. It’s amazing.

“I don’t know what to say. When I see him I’m going to hug him and never, ever let him go.

“I’m going to feed him and make sure he’s eating and I’m going to just hug him so tightly.

“I just didn’t think, after the way the case has gone, that this was possible.”

Janice Hunter gravestone
David Hunter’s daughter says he will want to ‘say his goodbyes properly’ to his wife Janice, who is buried in Cyprus (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ms Cawthorne previously said she believes her father will initially choose to stay in Cyprus to be near Mrs Hunter’s grave and “say his goodbyes properly”.

Judges had found Hunter not guilty of the more serious charge of premeditated murder.

Hunter, from Ashington, Northumberland, told his trial, which lasted for more than a year, that his wife “cried and begged” him to end her life as she suffered from blood cancer.

He broke down in tears as he said he would “never in a million years” have taken Mrs Hunter’s life unless she had asked him to.

David Hunter
David Hunter was released after already serving 19 months in prison (Victoria Jones/PA)

He showed the court how he held his hands over his wife’s mouth and nose and said he eventually decided to grant her wish after she became “hysterical”.

The court heard he then tried to kill himself by taking an overdose, but medics arrived in time to save him.

During the sentencing hearing, judge Michalis Droussiotis said: “We are not facing a typical case. This is not a case acting out of animosity or differences between two people that led to someone taking another’s life.

“Before us is a unique case of taking human life on the basis of feelings of love, with the aim of relieving the person of their suffering that came due to their illness.”

Judge Droussiotis said there may never have been a case like this in Cyprus and that the message for any future similar cases had to be that “taking away human life, even with the intention of relieving suffering, is a crime”.