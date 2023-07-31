Police officer on trial accused of sexually assaulting girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officer on trial accused of sexually assaulting girl

By Press Association
Serving Gwent Police officer John Stringer arrives at Cardiff Crown Court (Ben Birchall/PA)
A serving police officer has gone on trial accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.

John Stringer, 41, from Cardiff, who works for Gwent Police in south-east Wales, is also accused of showing the girl a pornographic video and asking her to mimic the actions.

Stringer is charged with five offences which are alleged to have taken place over almost two years between December 2019 and July 2021.

They include two counts of sexual assault by touching, two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and one count of causing a child to watch a sexual act.

Stringer has denied the allegations and went on trial at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

Opening the case, Ian Wright, prosecuting, told a jury of five men and seven women: “At the time of these alleged offences this defendant was a serving police officer with Gwent Constabulary.”

Mr Wright said the defendant’s alleged abuse came to light after the girl made a disclosure to her primary school teaching assistant.

The Cardiff primary school immediately notified her parents and South Wales Police who then interviewed her on July 15 2021.

Mr Wright said: “(The girl) disclosed to the police in that video interview that she was being sexually assaulted by this defendant.”

The prosecutor said the girl had told the police that Stringer had touched her inappropriately under a blanket and her clothing and would show her pornographic videos with half-naked women in them and ask her to “mimic” the actions of the performers.

John Stringer court case
John Stringer’s trial will take place over a four-day period at Cardiff Crown Court (Ben Birchall/PA)

The court heard how there was a break in the alleged offending due to the Covid-19 lockdowns and that when restrictions eased the alleged sexual abuse resumed.

The jury heard the alleged offences are not related to his activities as a police officer.

Stringer was arrested on July 12 2021 at 3.15pm and, after being cautioned, told the arresting officers: “It’s a shock.”

He was interviewed and, despite denying the girl’s account, he was later charged.

The jury was shown the video of the girl’s interview with police during which she told an officer that Stringer had sexually touched her on a number of occasions and that it made her feel “wrong”.

Asked how she had felt when the defendant allegedly showed her pornography, she said: “Very uncomfortable.”

She also claimed that Stringer had asked her about her relationships and sexuality education (RSE) classes in primary school and whether she had learned “how to make babies” or about masturbation.

She told the officer she had told Stringer that she was too young to learn about such things.

The girl also told police that on two occasions Stringer had asked her to touch herself sexually and that she had felt “forced” to carry out the act due to the defendant’s insistence.

In a pre-recording of the girl’s cross-examination, that was also played to the jury on Monday, she was questioned by the defence over why she would follow such instructions, and said: “You know when people tell you to do, like, something when you know it’s wrong but they say it’s right.”

During the cross-examination the defence put to her that Stringer denied her account, but she repeated that the alleged offences had taken place.

Jurors were told that during the four-day trial they would be shown the defendant’s interviews with police, the drawings the girl made during her interviews and the defendant’s internet and chat histories.

The prosecution said experts will be called to show how Stringer had “very, very many searches” for adult pornography on his mobile phone.

Stringer, who wore a dark blue suit and tie with a white shirt, only spoke to confirm his name but on a number of occasions as evidence was being heard appeared to shake his head in disagreement.

He is to remain on bail throughout the trial.

The trial continues.