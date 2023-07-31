Musk threatens to sue researchers who documented rise in hateful tweets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Musk threatens to sue researchers who documented rise in hateful tweets

By Press Association
Elon Musk has often hit back at his critics (AP)
Elon Musk has often hit back at his critics (AP)

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has threatened to sue a group of independent researchers whose research documented an increase in hate speech on the site since it was purchased last year by Elon Musk.

A lawyer representing the social media site wrote to the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) on July 20 threatening legal action over the non-profit’s research into hate speech and content moderation.

The letter alleged that CCDH’s research publications seem intended “to harm Twitter’s business by driving advertisers away from the platform with incendiary claims”.

X logo
Musk has now rebranded the company as X (AP)

Mr Musk is a self-professed free speech absolutist who has welcomed back white supremacists and election deniers to the platform, which he renamed X earlier this month. But the billionaire has at times proven sensitive about critical speech directed at him or his companies.

The centre is a non-profit with offices in the US and UK. It regularly publishes reports on hate speech, extremism or harmful behaviour on social media platforms like X, TikTok or Facebook.

The organisation has published several reports critical of Mr Musk’s leadership, detailing an increase in anti-LGBTQ hate speech as well as climate misinformation since his purchase.

The letter from X’s lawyer cited one specific report from June that found the platform failed to remove neo-Nazi and anti-LGBTQ content from verified users that violated the platform’s rules.

In the letter, lawyer Alex Spiro questioned the expertise of the researchers and accused the centre of trying to harm X’s reputation.

The letter also suggested, without evidence, that the centre received funds from some of X’s competitors, even though the centre has also published critical reports about TikTok, Facebook and other large platforms.

Twitter log-in
Mr Musk has championed free speech (AP)

“CCDH intends to harm Twitter’s business by driving advertisers away from the platform with incendiary claims,” the lawyer wrote, using the platform’s former name.

Imran Ahmed, the centre’s founder and CEO, told the AP on Monday that his group has never received a similar response from any tech company, despite a history of studying the relationship between social media, hate speech and extremism.

He said that typically, the targets of the centre’s criticism have responded by defending their work or promising to address any problems that have been identified.

Mr Ahmed said he worried X’s response to the centre’s work could have a chilling effect if it frightens other researchers away from studying the platform. He said he also worried that other industries could take note of the strategy.

“This is an unprecedented escalation by a social media company against independent researchers. Musk has just declared open war,” Mr Ahmed told the Associated Press.

“If Musk succeeds in silencing us other researchers will be next in line.”

It is not the first time that Mr Musk has fired back at critics. Last year, he suspended the accounts of several journalists who covered his takeover of Twitter.

Another user was permanently banned for using publicly available flight data to track Mr Musk’s private plane; Mr Musk had initially pledged to keep the user on the platform but later changed his mind, citing his personal safety. He also threatened to sue the user.

He initially had promised that he would allow any speech on his platform that was not illegal. “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means,” Mr Musk wrote in a tweet last year.

X’s recent threat of a lawsuit prompted concern from US representative Adam Schiff, who said the billionaire was trying to use the threat of legal action to punish a non-profit group trying to hold a powerful social media platform accountable.

“Instead of attacking them, he should be attacking the increasingly disturbing content on Twitter,” Mr Schiff said in a statement.