What the papers say – August 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – August 1

By Press Association
A wide range of stories feature across Tuesday’s papers (Peter Byrne/PA)
A wide range of stories feature across Tuesday’s papers (Peter Byrne/PA)

Reaction to the Government announcing support for future oil and gas licensing rounds in the North Sea leads the nation’s papers on Tuesday.

The Guardian and Metro report environmental groups and experts reacted to the announcement with “dismay” and “fury”, while the Daily Mirror carries the headline “Just Stop Sunak”.

Elsewhere, The Telegraph says a new study has found the pandemic lockdowns damaged the emotional development of almost half of children.

The Times reports ministers are planning to introduce tougher sentences for shoplifting, burglary, theft and common assault.

Britain has been banned from EU trade talks after after the Government attempted to bypass the EU on post-Brexit trade, according to The Independent.

The i leads with a warning over the risks posed by artificial intelligence weapons.

The Financial Times says there has been a jump in mortgage approvals and consumer credit in a sign that interest rates may rise this week.

The Daily Express reports high street banks will be forced to pass on interest rate rises to savers, while the Daily Mail carries fallout from its campaign against “corrupt migration lawyers”.

And the Daily Star says the Prime Minister has defended his use of a helicopter to travel around the country.