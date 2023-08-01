Pope Francis adds overnight visit to France to busy travel schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pope Francis adds overnight visit to France to busy travel schedule

By Press Association
Pope Francis will visit Marseille for two days in September (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Pope Francis will visit Marseille for two days in September (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Pope Francis will make a two-day trip to Marseille, France, in late September, adding to a flurry of trips the 86-year-old pontiff will soon be making only weeks after leaving hospital following abdominal surgery.

Earlier this year, Pope Francis had said that he would go to the port city to participate in a meeting of Mediterranean-area Catholic bishops, but until the Vatican released his schedule, it wasn’t clear how long he would stay.

On his second day in Marseille, the Pope will meet with the bishops and in late afternoon preside at Mass in the city’s football stadium.

Pope Francis
Pope Francis will also visit Portugal and Mongolia Andrew Medichini/AP)

Francis heads to Lisbon, Portugal, on August 2 for a five-day trip centered around a Catholic youth jamboree.

While in Portugal, he will make a helicopter trip to Fatima, the site of a popular shrine to the Virgin Mary.

Then on August 31, he is scheduled to fly to Mongolia for the first-ever visit by a pontiff to the Asian country, which has a tiny Catholic community.

Three trips in a span of two months will test how well Francis has rebounded from abdominal surgery in June to repair a hernia and remove painful scarring from previous surgeries.

In 2021, he underwent surgery in Rome to remove a section of his bowel that had narrowed and earlier this year, the Pope was hospitalised for bronchitis.

His pilgrimage to Marseille begins in the afternoon of September 22.

The Basilica of the Notre Dame de la Garde
The Pope will meet with diocesan clergy for a prayer service at the Notre Dame de la Garde basilica (David Jones/PA)

Upon arrival at Marseille’s airport, he will be officially welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the official Vatican schedule.

Francis and diocesan clergy will have a prayer service in the city’s Notre Dame de la Garde basilica and then the Pope will preside at what the Vatican calls a “moment of reflection with religious leaders” near a memorial dedicated to sailors and migrants lost at sea.

During his papacy, Francis has repeatedly decried the loss of migrants’ lives in the Mediterranean while attempting to cross the sea in smugglers’ unseaworthy vessels launched from the shores of northern Africa.

On his final day in Marseille, the Pope’s schedule begins at the archbishop’s residence with a private meeting with people struggling with economic problems.

Before heading to the stadium for Mass, Francis will meet with Mr Macron for talks, an exchange of gifts and an official photo opportunity, the Vatican said.