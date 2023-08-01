Preacher quizzed over Pride ‘hate crime’ claims his message was misconstrued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Preacher quizzed over Pride ‘hate crime’ claims his message was misconstrued

By Press Association
A preacher interviewed by police over an alleged hate crime for comments he made before Saturday’s Belfast Pride parade has claimed his message was misconstrued (Oliver McVeigh/PA)
A preacher interviewed by police over an alleged hate crime for comments he made before the Belfast Pride parade at the weekend has claimed his message was misconstrued.

Ryan Williamson, of Salvation On The Streets, has been preaching in the city centre for the last five years.

Speaking in Royal Avenue ahead of the Pride parade on Saturday, he was recorded saying: “Homosexuals have become so brazen that they wanted to rape the righteous, and that’s what is happening today – they want to rape our children, they want to rape our country, they want to pillage and they want to pilfer, all in the name of love.

“We need to stand up against the sin of homosexuality.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said officers at the scene “gathered evidence on body-worn video”, and that they are looking at the actions and behaviour of a number of individuals as part of their investigation.

Mr Williamson said an 18-second clip does not portray his message.

He told the BBC’s Stephen Nolan Show that he believes God has called him to “speak out against the evil of the homosexual ideology and agenda”.

“I have spoken to many homosexual people, I have many homosexual friends, I don’t not love people – I love them, but I love God more, and I love the truth more, so I tell them the truth.”

Questioned about his comments at Belfast Pride, Mr Williamson said: “Of course I don’t believe that homosexuals rape kids. I believe what the rape is is the rape of our children’s identity.

Challenged that that was not what he said, he countered: “It’s what I meant.”

He went on: “They’ve caught my words, an 18-second clip … but we’ll be putting the full message up to let people know on our Facebook page, Salvation On The Streets.”

“There is a pretext to vilify Christians and to vilify preachers.

“Police and the council and others have been weaponised against me by the homosexual community … I have been arrested over the head of them taking things out of context, so I’m saying that what I mean is that kids are being indoctrinated by a militant homosexual agenda, it’s the rape of their identity, our biblical morality and Christian heritage is being raped from our country.”

Belfast Pride Parade 2023
Preacher Ryan Williamson made his comments ahead of the 2023 Belfast Pride parade on Saturday (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

On Monday, Belfast Pride co-chairman John O’Doherty said the “language used was entirely unacceptable”.

Alliance Party councillor Micky Murray also expressed his concern, and said he will be meeting senior police on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

“Belfast Pride is the biggest, brightest, most inclusive parade in our city. So, it was utterly depressing to hear the hateful messages being preached by people who proclaim to be Christians on Saturday.

“In my view, what was being preached constituted a hate crime and members of the public were visibly and audibly outraged by it,” he said.

Thousands of people took part in Belfast Pride on Saturday, including more than 250 different groups, an increase of 25% on last year.

The theme for Belfast Pride 2023 was Stand By Your Trans, and the parade was led by trans, non-binary and gender diverse people.