Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family object to spa demolition notice

By Press Association
A view of the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. (Joe Giddens/PA)
A view of the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. (Joe Giddens/PA)

The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore have objected to an enforcement notice ordering the demolition of an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of the late charity fundraiser’s daughter.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin were granted permission in 2021 to build a Captain Tom Foundation Building in the grounds of their home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, but a subsequent retrospective application a year ago for a larger building containing a spa pool was refused by the planning authority.

Central Bedfordshire Council said last month that an enforcement notice requiring the demolition of the “now-unauthorised building” was issued and was subject to an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.

In documents appealing against the notice, the family said the building was “no more overbearing” than a previously approved planning application and the “heights are the same”.

Captain Tom Foundation charity watchdog probe
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore (Jacob King/PA)

The appeal statement by Mr Ingram-Moore said: “The subject building is no more overbearing than the consented scheme.

“The view is virtually identical save for a pitch roof being added to the elevational treatment. The heights are the same. As such there cannot be an unacceptable overbearing impact.”

It also said the council had “no grounds supporting the refusal of the retrospective application” and “requested” for the inspector to uphold the appeal.

The document also notes that the building is set at the back of the site, meaning it is not an issue for public view.

The council said its reports “detail harm caused to the setting of the listed building and, in particular, the significant difference between the two schemes that arises from the lack of sufficient public benefit that has been proposed in respect of the unauthorised building”.

Documents from the local government body also state that the demolition requirement is not “excessive” and the “size and scale of the unauthorised building” has an adverse impact on the Ingram-Moore’s neighbours.

Captain Sir Tom Moore death
War veteran Captain Tom Moore at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sir Tom raised £38.9 million for the NHS, including gift aid, by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday at the height of the first national Covid-19 lockdown in April 2020.

In acknowledgement of his efforts, he was knighted by the late Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in summer 2020.

He died in February 2021.