Man detained in secure hospital after woman murdered

By Press Association
Claire Orrey’s family said she will be ‘missed eternally’ (Family Handout/West Mercia Police/PA)
Claire Orrey’s family said she will be ‘missed eternally’ (Family Handout/West Mercia Police/PA)

A man has been detained in a secure hospital after a 58-year-old woman was murdered.

Claire Orrey was found dead at a house in Burrell Road, Telford, Shropshire, in the early hours of Sunday July 30.

A man was also found with serious injuries at the address, which was attended by armed officers from West Mercia Police.

A 31-year-old man was arrested later on Sunday.

On Monday, the force said he has been detained under the Mental Health Act, and has been transferred to a secure mental health facility as the investigation continues.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Garner said: “The investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing and officers are working hard to understand what happened.

“A cordon will remain in place at the house on Burrell Road while our inquiries continue, and you may see increased police activity in the area. This is nothing to be alarmed by and is routine in this type of investigation.

“I’d like to reiterate my comment from yesterday that this is an isolated incident and we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Claire’s family, and they have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

In a statement released by the force, Ms Orrey’s daughter said: “My Mom was the most wonderful mother, wife, daughter, and grandma, who lit up our world with love.

“She will forever be loved by us and will always be missed eternally.

“Please respect my family’s wishes for privacy at this time as we mourn our loss.”