Fugitive guilty of stabbing asylum seeker to death in row over £10 drug debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Fugitive guilty of stabbing asylum seeker to death in row over £10 drug debt

By Press Association
Moosakhan Nasiri was stabbed to death in a row over a drugs debt (Metropolitan Police PA)
Moosakhan Nasiri was stabbed to death in a row over a drugs debt (Metropolitan Police PA)

A fugitive has been found guilty of stabbing an Afghan asylum seeker to death over a £10 debt nearly six years ago.

Moosakhan Nasiri, 20, who was known as Moosa, was set upon by a group of fellow Afghans in Plashet Park, East Ham, east London, on October 15 2017.

He was punched and kicked by the attackers and fatally stabbed once in the chest by Javid Ahmadzai, jurors were told.

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, Ahmadzai, now 28, was found guilty of murder and violent disorder.

Cameras in court
Javid Ahmadzai was found guilty at the Old Bailey in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The court had heard how Mr Naseri had come to the UK in 2005 to seek asylum because of the actions of the Taliban.

He lived in Bradford before moving to London to stay with an Afghan foster family who lived near the park where he died.

Although he was not entitled to work in the UK, he would find occasional employment as a labourer, jurors were told.

Prosecutor Lisa Wilding KC said that the brutal attack had arisen because the victim owed £10 for some drugs which he could not pay back immediately.

An argument broke out between him and three of the group before the defendant received a phone call summoning him to the park to join in.

After the killing, Ahmadzai fled to France where in September 2018 he was convicted of stabbing a man in the chest during a row over the behaviour and language of the group he was in.

On the day of his release from French custody last June  21, he was extradited back to the UK and arrested for murder.

Following his conviction on Tuesday, Ahmadzai was remanded into custody to be sentenced on August 10.