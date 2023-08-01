Zendaya remembers ‘infinite beauty’ of Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zendaya remembers ‘infinite beauty’ of Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud

By Press Association
Zendaya remembers ‘infinite beauty’ of late Euphoria co star Angus Cloud (Yui Mok/PA)
Zendaya has said that “words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty” of her Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud, following his death.

The US actress, who plays the lead role of recovering addict Rue on the popular HBO series, said she would remember Cloud for “all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us”.

Cloud, who played drug dealer Fezco O’Neill, died on Monday at the age of 25.

Sharing a black and white photo of him on Instagram, Zendaya wrote: “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor).

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it.

“I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

She added: “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

The actor was one of the breakout stars of popular TV series Euphoria, appearing in both series of the Sam Levinson-directed drama alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi.

Sweeney, who played Cassie Howard, was also among the cast members posting tributes on Tuesday, describing Cloud as “an open soul, with the kindest heart” who “filled every room with laughter”.

In her own Instagram post, she said: “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to post, and I’m struggling to find all the words.

“You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same.

“This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.”

Colman Domingo, who played Ali Muhammad in the series, said Cloud was “original and sweet”.