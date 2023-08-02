What the papers say – August 2 By Press Association August 2 2023, 1.09am Share What the papers say – August 2 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4605373/what-the-papers-say-august-2/ Copy Link What the papers say (PA) Police told to hand cautions out for minor crimes, a new cancer pill and AI helping spot breast cancer are among the top stories on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers. The Daily Telegraph relays a message from the Ministry of Justice who are telling police that thieves and drug users should be handed cautions rather than jail time. The front page of today's Daily Telegraph:First-time criminals to avoid court#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Mf8bpN1cPp— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 1, 2023 The Metro says a new cancer pill inspired by a nine-year-old destroys tumours, but not healthy cells. Tomorrow's Paper TodayCANCER 'HOLY GRAIL'🔴 New pill inspired by 9-year-old victim destroys tumours but not healthy cells #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/LFl5ahCmcJ— Metro (@MetroUK) August 1, 2023 The Times features a story on AI being able to spot more breast cancer cases. The Mirror reports Anton Du Beke was stabbed by his father as a young man. Wednesday's front page: My dad stabbed mehttps://t.co/xst79QV3Hd#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/o84LBwwRY0— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 1, 2023 The Independent’s campaign to keep the Afghan war pilot in the UK continues. Wednesday's Independent: Afghan pilot wife's tearful plea to Rishi to save her family #TomorrowsPapersToday #Independent #IndependentDigital pic.twitter.com/kS4Ov3rmc4— Tomorrows Papers Today (@TmorrowsPapers) August 1, 2023 The i leads with fears of recession as interest rates are set to rise until Christmas. Wednesday's front page: Recession fears grow as interest rates set to rise until Christmas#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/x6ZdDuo1uP— i newspaper (@theipaper) August 1, 2023 Businesses have breathed a “sigh of relief” as the plan for a post-Brexit rival to the EU’s CE product quality mark was ditched, according to the Financial Times. Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 2 August https://t.co/3xEPikR3a1 pic.twitter.com/GomD60l7b1— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 1, 2023 The Daily Express reports on the biggest housing price fall in 14 years but warns a rise is on the way. Front page: Biggest house price fall in 14 years…but rise on way #tomorrowspapertodayAnton Du Beke: https://t.co/iWgdjdOOrV pic.twitter.com/XA9oqFXV1b— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 1, 2023 And the Daily Star says “NASA boffins” have lost a spacecraft worth £1 billion after they “fiddled with the aerial”. Wednesday's front page: Voyager, we have a problem! 🚀#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/OVnROP5lzh pic.twitter.com/f1erU5as6V— Daily Star (@dailystar) August 1, 2023