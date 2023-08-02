Beijing records heaviest rainfall in 140 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beijing records heaviest rainfall in 140 years

By Press Association
The rainfall over the past few days has been the heaviest recorded for Beijing in 140 years (Andy Wong/AP)
China’s capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days.

The city recorded 744.8 millimetres (29.3 inches) of rain between Saturday and Wednesday morning, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said on Wednesday.

The record rainfall comes as northern China has been deluged with heavy rains as the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri moved north after earlier hitting southern Chinese provinces.

Villagers look over a swollen river which floods the crops at a village in Langfang in Hebei province, China (Andy Wong/AP)

Beijing and the surrounding province of Hebei have been hit by severe flooding, with waters rising to dangerous levels.

The rains destroyed roads and knocked out power and even pipes carrying drinking water.

Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city in Hebei province that borders Beijing’s southwest.

On Tuesday night, police issued a plea on Weibo for lights to assist with rescue work.

It is unknown how many people are trapped in flood-stricken areas in the city and surrounding villages.

On Wednesday, waters in Gu’an county in Hebei, which borders Zhuozhou, were high, covering half up a pole where a surveillance camera was installed.

Rivers in the Chinese capital swelled and almost submerged surveillance cameras (Andy Wong/AP)

Associated Press journalists encountered a couple who were trying to pass through the flooded areas to rescue a relative trapped in a nearby village.

They declined to be interviewed.

Chinese authorities said the torrential rains around Beijing had caused at least 20 deaths and 27 people are missing.

The previous record for rainfall was in 1891, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said on its official Weibo account Wednesday, when the city saw 609 millimetres (24 inches) of rain.

The earliest precise recordings made by machines are from 1883.

Thousands of people were evacuated to shelters in schools and other public buildings in suburban Beijing and in nearby cities.

The severity of the flooding took the Chinese capital by surprise.

Beijing usually has dry summers but had a stretch of record-breaking heat this year.