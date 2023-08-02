Russian drone strikes on Odesa region cause fires at port

Russian troops hit port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region with Shaded drones overnight, the Ukrainian military has reported.

A grain elevator was damaged and a fire broke out at the industrial and port facilities, which transport the country’s crucial grain exports.

After leaving a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain to world markets through the city of Odesa, Russia has hammered the country’s ports with strikes.

The drone attack in Odesa caused fires to break out (Telegram Channel of Odesa Region Governor Oleh Kiper/AP)

Since July 17, Russian forces have fired dozens of drones and missiles at the port of Odesa and the region’s river ports, which are being used as alternative routes.

In an update on social media, Ukraine’s South operational command wrote: “The goal of the enemy was clearly the facilities of the ports and industrial infrastructure of the region.”

Ukraine’s Air Force intercepted 23 Shahed drones over Ukraine overnight, according to its morning update, mostly in Odesa and Kyiv.

Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv City Administration reported that all 10 drones fired at Kyiv were intercepted.

A maintenance worker stands outside a damaged government building in Kyiv after Russian drone strikes continued throughout the night (Jae C Hong/AP)

Numerous loud explosions were heard overnight as air defence systems were activated.

Debris from felled drones hit three districts of the capital, damaging a non-residential building, Mr Popko said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Russian terrorists have once again targeted ports, grain facilities and global food security.

“The world must respond.”

Mr Zelensky confirmed that some drones hit their targets, with the most “significant damage” in the south of Ukraine.

President Zelensky called on the world to respond after drone attacks caused damage to ports and grain facilities in the Odesa region (Telegram Channel of Odesa Region Governor Oleh Kiper/AP)

Two civilians were wounded in shelling of the city of Kherson during the night, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Wednesday.

In the eastern region of Donetsk, four people were wounded in Russian shelling over the past day, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The area around the city of Nikopol, across the river from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, was shelled three times, Governor Serhiy Lysak said.