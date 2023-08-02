More than 30 injured as powerful typhoon pounds Japan’s Okinawa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

More than 30 injured as powerful typhoon pounds Japan’s Okinawa

By Press Association
The powerful typhoon uprooted trees and damaged vehicles in Okinawa (Kyodo News/AP)
The powerful typhoon uprooted trees and damaged vehicles in Okinawa (Kyodo News/AP)

A powerful typhoon slammed Okinawa and other islands in southwestern Japan with high winds, injuring more than 30 people as it moved west making its way toward mainland China.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the typhoon is heading to the East China Sea, but may change course and head back to Japan later this week.

Typhoon Khanun, which means jackfruit in Thai, was heading west at speeds of 15kph (9mph), packing surface winds of up to 162kph (100mph).

Damaged buildings
Damaged buildings are seen in Naha, south of Okinawa (Kyodo News/AP)

It was at sea south-west of Okinawa’s main island, according to the agency.

Some 34 people were injured, with three seriously hurt, according to the Okinawa prefectural government.

The typhoon damaged several homes and forced transportation to halt and stores to close as it slowly moved west.

Many hospitals were only receiving emergency cases.

The storm also left nearly 200,000 homes, or about 30%, of those in Okinawa, without power, according to the Okinawa Electric Power Company.

In the Ogimi village in north-east Okinawa, a man was found without vital signs after a garage collapsed on him possibly due to violent wind, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

The 90-year-old man was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Rainstorm over Okinawa
Hundreds of thousands of homes were left without power after the typhoon struck land (Kyodo News/AP)

Officials said they are investigating his death to see if it was due to the typhoon.

Several other homes were also damaged.

Hundreds of domestic and international flights in and out of the Naha airport were cancelled, and public transportation, including buses, light rail transit systems and ferries, were suspended.

Up to 20 centimetres (7.8 inches) of rainfall were expected in the Okinawa region by midday on Thursday, the agency said.

Officials warned residents against flying objects due to violent winds and urged them to stay indoors and away from windows.