Broadway star Phillipa Soo to release picture book about childhood stage fright

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Broadway star Phillipa Soo to release picture book about childhood stage fright

By Press Association
Phillipa Soo is to release a picture book called Piper Chen Sings ( Random House Children’s Books and Random House Studio/AP)
Phillipa Soo is to release a picture book called Piper Chen Sings ( Random House Children’s Books and Random House Studio/AP)

Broadway star Phillipa Soo has not forgotten her childhood stage fright.

The Grammy-winning actor and singer known for her roles in Hamilton, Into the Woods and other musicals is collaborating with her sister-in-law, Maris Pasquale Doran, and illustrator Qin Leng on a picture book.

Piper Chen Sings is about a girl more at ease singing to her stuffed animals than in front of a crowd.

Random House Studio, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, announced that the book is set to be released in April 2024.

Soo, 32, said: “I have often been asked, ‘If you could say anything to your younger self, what would it be?’, and ‘Piper Chen Sings’ is certainly an answer to that question.

“This book comes straight from the heart and is inspired by my own life and experiences — a little girl who loves to sing, but is overwhelmed with nervousness about singing in front of others.”

Soo originated the role of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, the wife of Founding Father and Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s celebrated play.

She has since starred in Broadway revivals of Into the Woods and Camelot, and was featured in a Kennedy Centre production of Guys and Dolls.

Soo won Grammys for her work on the soundtracks to Hamilton and Into the Woods.