Funerals to be held for two teenage best friends who died in Monaghan crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Funerals to be held for two teenage best friends who died in Monaghan crash

By Press Association
People form a guard of honour as the hearse carrying the remains of Kiea McCann travels on its way to the family home in Clones, Co. Monaghan (Liam McBurney/PA)
People form a guard of honour as the hearse carrying the remains of Kiea McCann travels on its way to the family home in Clones, Co. Monaghan (Liam McBurney/PA)

Funeral services are to be held for two teenage best friends who were killed after the car they were travelling in crashed while on the way to a Debs ball in Co Monaghan.

A funeral mass for Kiea McCann, 17, will be held at the Sacred Heart Chapel in Clones at 2pm on Thursday, and will be laid to rest in Mount St Oliver’s Cemetery.

A funeral service will be held for Dlava Mohamed, 16, at the Clonskeagh Mosque and Culture Centre in Dublin at 1.30pm on Thursday, and she will be laid to rest in Newcastle Muslim Cemetery.

A coach carrying family and friends of Dlava is to leave Clones’ town square The Diamond at 6.45am on Thursday and drive on to Dublin.

The coffin carrying the remains of Dlava Mohamed is carried out of the family home in Clones, Co Monaghan
The coffin carrying the remains of Dlava Mohamed is carried out of the family home in Clones, Co Monaghan (Liam McBurney/PA)

The principal of the two teenagers’ secondary school said the two girls had been “best friends” since Dlava’s family arrived in Clones as part of a resettlement programme for Syrians.

Largy College principal Sharon Magennis described Dlava, who had just completed her Junior Cert exam, as “always very happy” and “bubbly”, and Kiea as “pleasant and courteous” and who had hoped to go on to study childcare.

The school community has been overcome with grief and the Clones community is said to be in shock after the tragedy.

In a showing of respect and support, hundreds of locals formed a guard of honour in Clones as the two teenagers’ remains were brought back to their family homes.

People wept and comforted each other as the hearse carrying Kiea’s remains arrived in the town on Tuesday night, pausing for a moment outside Dlava’s home.

Women stood in the doorway of Dlava’s family home and sang a lament as her remains were brought into the house on Wednesday evening.

The victims’ families are said to be “hugely devastated” and suffering from shock and trauma after attending the scene in the aftermath of the crash.

Three other occupants of the car were also injured after the vehicle veered off the N54 and into a tree, just outside Clones, on Monday at 6.45pm.

An 18-year-old woman is in a critical but stable condition at Cavan General Hospital, while a 60-year-old man remains in a critical condition at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

An 18-year-old man also suffered non life-threatening injuries.