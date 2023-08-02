One in five workers in ‘insecure’ jobs, research suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One in five workers in ‘insecure’ jobs, research suggests

By Press Association
A report looking at insecure employment said health and social care workers are the worst affected (Alamy/PA)
One in five workers are in insecure jobs such as those in which they face short notice about their shifts, new research suggests.

A survey of 2,000 adults for the Living Wage Foundation found that insecure employment is “widespread” in the UK.

The report said health and social care workers are worst affected, followed by those in wholesale and retail, accommodation and food services, and education.

Many workers whose job involves variable hours or shift work, have been called into work with less than a week’s notice, with some having less than 24 hours’ notice, said the report.

Katherine Chapman, director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: “Soaring prices have rightly shone a spotlight on pay this past year, but this research makes clear that reliable working hours are as vital to workers’ financial resilience as a real living wage.

“The extent of low pay and insecure work in health and social work is particularly alarming.

“The sector holds some of the most important jobs to our society yet they are also the most precarious and poorly paid jobs in the UK labour market.

“With one in five health and social care workers routinely experiencing low pay and insecure work, something needs to change.

“That is why we’re calling on employers to join those who have already stepped up during this crisis and commit to provide workers with ‘living hours’ – secure, guaranteed hours and notice of shift patterns – alongside a real living wage.

“Action is required by both employers and the government to make this a reality in health and social care but it’s an investment that will benefit care workers and their families and is vital for the sector and wider society as our need for care continues to grow.”