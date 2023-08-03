Adidas brings in £344m from sale of Yeezy shoes that will aid anti-hate groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Adidas brings in £344m from sale of Yeezy shoes that will aid anti-hate groups

By Press Association
Yeezy shoes made by Adidas (Seth Wenig/AP)
Adidas brought in 400 million euros (£344.6 million) from the first release of Yeezy trainers left over after breaking ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

The news comes as the German sportswear maker tries to offload the unsold shoes and donate part of the proceeds to groups fighting antisemitism and other forms of hate.

The first batch of shoes sold in June helped the company reach an operating profit of 176 million euros (£151.7 million) in the second quarter, Adidas said in a statement.

After Ye’s antisemitic and other offensive comments led the company to end its partnership with the rapper in October, Adidas has sought a way of disposing of 1.2 billion euros (£1 billion) worth of the high-end shoes in a responsible way.

“We will continue to carefully sell off more of the existing Yeezy inventory,” said chief executive Bjorn Gulden, who took over in January.

Adidas said it sold out the first batch of Yeezy shoes and launched a second release on Wednesday.

“This is much better than destroying and writing off the inventory and allows us to make substantial donations to organisations like the Anti-Defamation League, the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change and Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism,” Mr Gulden said.

Several Jewish civic leaders contacted by The Associated Press said they were not planning to buy a pair of Yeezys themselves but generally welcomed the plan to support anti-hate organisations, saying the company is trying to make the best of a bad situation.

The Adidas chief executive added that the Yeezy sales are “of course also helping both our cash flow and general financial strength”.

The blow-up of the Ye partnership put Adidas in a precarious position because of the popularity of the Yeezy line, and it faced growing pressure to end ties last year as other companies cut off the rapper.

Kanye West
Ye was formerly known as Kanye West (Yui Mok/PA)

Adidas said it now expects to report an operating loss of 450 million euros (£387.7 million) this year instead of 700 million euros (£603 million).

Yeezy revenue from June was “largely in line” with sales seen in the same April-to-June period last year, Adidas said.

Adidas has not said how many shoes it is selling or whether Ye is receiving royalties from the sales.

It has only said that “we will honour our contractual obligations and enforce our rights but will not share any more details”.