Lindsay Lohan shares first picture after giving birth to baby boy Luai

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Lindsay Lohan shares first picture after giving birth to baby boy Luai

By Press Association
Lindsay Lohan has shared her first picture since giving birth (PA Archive/Anthony Devlin)
Lindsay Lohan has shared her first picture since giving birth (PA Archive/Anthony Devlin)

Lindsay Lohan has said “having a baby is the greatest joy in the world” as she shared her first picture on social media since giving birth to her son, Luai.

The American actress, known for her roles in The Parent Trap and Mean Girls, announced she was expecting her first child in March when she posted a photo on Instagram of a baby grow emblazoned with the words “coming soon”.

In July, a spokesperson told the PA news agency that Lohan, 37, and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, were “over the moon” when they welcomed “a beautiful, healthy son”.

In an Instagram post, the new mother shared her first photo since giving birth, showing off her midriff in a crop-top and postpartum underwear.

She captioned it: “I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery.

“Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world.

“My OOTD (outfit of the day) lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom.”

A number of celebrities commented on the post offering their congratulations, including American socialite Paris Hilton.

Lohan’s Mean Girls co-star, Jonathan Bennett, complimented the actress and said “you’ve never looked more beautiful”, while actress and model Julia Fox said: “Congratulations!! You’re gonna be such an amazing mommy.”

In the noughties, Lohan played leading roles in films including, Herbie: Fully Loaded; Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen; and Freaky Friday, which starred actress Jamie Lee Curtis as Lohan’s mother.

Following news that Lohan had given birth, Curtis posted a photo of the two together on Instagram and declared herself a “movie grandmother”.

She also referred to Lohan as her “movie daughter” and offered “blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai.”

Lohan recently returned to screens following a rom-com deal with Netflix, which included the 2022 film Falling For Christmas about a newly engaged heiress who loses her memory.