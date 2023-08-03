Car-carrying ship towed to Dutch port for salvaging after fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Car-carrying ship towed to Dutch port for salvaging after fire

By Press Association
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, which caught fire while transporting thousands of cars from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, which caught fire while transporting thousands of cars from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)

Tugboats have towed a freight ship that caught fire while carrying thousands of cars into a Dutch port for salvaging, laying to rest fears that it could sink close to shipping lanes and a protected habitat for birds.

The Fremantle Highway was taken to the northern port of Eemshaven, the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management said.

A boat that has special booms to clean up oil spills accompanied the nearly 200-metre-long (around 650ft-long) vessel as a precaution.

The ship with 3,784 new vehicles, including 498 electric ones, on board caught fire on July 25 while travelling from the German port city of Bremerhaven to Singapore.

Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherland
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)

Much of the grey paint on the ship’s sides was gone, apparently scorched off by the heat inside the ship when the fire was raging.

The fire on the Fremantle Highway burned out of control for a week as it floated near busy North Sea shipping lanes and the shallow Wadden Sea, a Unesco World Heritage-listed migratory bird habitat.

Dutch authorities did not attempt to spray water on to the ship for fear of making it unstable.

The blaze put nerves on edge in the Netherlands and Germany, which shares the Wadden Sea with its neighbour.

The environment minister of Germany’s Lower Saxony state, Christian Meyer, thanked Dutch authorities for making a quick decision on what to do with the Fremantle Highway.

“With the decision, the nail-biting and the worry that the cargo ship could break apart and still lead to an environmental disaster in our inestimably valuable Wadden Sea hopefully will end,” Mr Meyer said in a statement.

Curious sightseers gathered on a bridge and a seawall at the Eemshaven port as the freighter was being towed.

It was not clear how long salvage work would take.

Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands
The ship had been transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore (Peter Dejong/AP)

Port authority Groningen Seaports said it would work with local organisations “to limit the damage to people and the environment as much as possible”.

The ministry said Eemshaven, 215 kilometres (134 miles) north-east of Amsterdam, was chosen because it was close to the Fremantle Highway’s location in the North Sea and because of deteriorating weather conditions and the facilities the port offers for the salvage of the ship.

Mr Meyer appealed to Germany’s federal government to set a route further from the coast for ships transporting hazardous materials, including large car transporters.

The Dutch ministry said salvage experts have inspected most of the ship and “there are no indications that the fire is still burning”.

One crew member died and others were injured when the fire erupted.

The crew of 21, all Indian nationals, and two other people on board were evacuated in the early hours of July 26.

The cause of the blaze has not been established.