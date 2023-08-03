Government asks Covid inquiry to return irrelevant material

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government asks Covid inquiry to return irrelevant material

By Press Association
Baroness Heather Hallett is chairing the UK public inquiry into the Covid-19 pandemic (Piranha Photography/PA)
The Government has asked the UK Covid-19 inquiry to return material that is not relevant to its line of investigation, it is understood.

The PA news agency has learned the Cabinet Office asked inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett via a Section 21(4) of the Inquiries Act 2005 to return everything that is not relevant to her work.

The inquiry is believed to now be in possession of unredacted WhatsApp messages between former prime minister Boris Johnson and 40 colleagues, including former No 10 adviser Dominic Cummings, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and former chancellor and current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

A spokesperson for the inquiry would not comment on the specifics, first reported by openDemocracy, but said: “The chair is considering the Cabinet Office’s section 21(4) application and the unredacted documents provided following the court’s judgment in the judicial review proceedings, and will provide her ruling in due course.”

Section 21(4) of the Inquiries Act allows a person to refuse to comply with a formal notice requesting information for two reasons: if they don’t have the information being requested, and if it would be unreasonable for them to provide the information due to significant difficulty, time, or expense involved.

The Cabinet Office already used the legal mechanism to seek an exemption from providing information that they considered irrelevant to the inquiry’s work but it was dismissed by Baroness Hallett.

In response, the Government launched a legal challenge but it was struck down by the High Court in July, which confirmed the documents should be provided.

However, there was a delay in submitting messages sent by Mr Johnson before May 2021 due to the mobile phone containing those messages being turned off and securely locked following a security breach.

His spokesman confirmed technical experts managed to recover them and that the messages would be handed over at the end of July.