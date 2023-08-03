Hasbro selling eOne to Lionsgate in deal worth around £393m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hasbro selling eOne to Lionsgate in deal worth around £393m

By Press Association
Hasbro purchased Entertainment One in 2019 (Alamy/PA)
Hasbro purchased Entertainment One in 2019 (Alamy/PA)

Hasbro is selling its eOne television and movie business to Lionsgate in a deal worth around 500 million US dollars (£393 million), after having paid 4 billion dollars (£3.15 billion) for the company four years ago.

Hasbro said the agreement with Lionsgate includes 375 million dollars (£295 million) in cash and the assumption of production financing loans.

The acquisition will give Lionsgate access to eOne’s library of almost 6,500 titles, including Grey’s Anatomy, Yellowjackets and The Woman King. Lionsgate will also receive film development rights to Hasbro’s Monopoly, based on the popular board game.

The deal allows the company to continue to scale its operations in the UK and Canada, where it has recently launched production partnerships with BBC Studios, Channel Four, the CBC, Rogers’ CityTV and Bell Media.

Hasbro purchased Entertainment One in 2019 in an all-cash deal valued at about 4 billion dollars. At the time, Hasbro was interested in eOne’s pre-school brands, which included Peppa Pig and PJ Masks. Hasbro will still have access to Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, as it will keep ownership of the family brands division.

While Hasbro had high hopes for the deal, in November it announced that it was looking to sell the part of eOne’s television and film business not directly supporting its branded entertainment strategy.

The boards of Hasbro and Lionsgate have approved the transaction, which is targeted to close by the end of the year.

Peppa Pig
Hasbro will retain access to Peppa Pig (eOne/Astley Baker Davies)

Hasbro said it will use proceeds from the deal to retire a minimum of 400 million dollars (£314 million) of floating rate debt by year’s end.

The toy company also reported its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday. Hasbro lost 235 million dollars (£185 million), or 1.69 dollars per share, in the period, reversing a profit a year earlier.

Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortisation costs, came to 49 cents per share. That was below the 58 cents per share analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.

Revenue for the company fell 10% to 1.21 billion dollars (£950 million), beating Wall Street’s estimate of 1.11 billion dollars (£870 million).

A year ago, Hasbro reported an adjusted profit of 1.15 dollars per share on revenue of 1.34 billion dollars (£1.05 billion).

Shares of Hasbro rose more than 2% in morning trading.