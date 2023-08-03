Ex-Met officer jailed for stag do assault would have been sacked, hearing rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Met officer jailed for stag do assault would have been sacked, hearing rules

By Press Association
Former Metropolitan Police officer Laurence Knight was jailed for two years for sexual assaulting. A hearing has ruled that he would have been dismissed had he not resigned from the force (James Manning/PA)
A Metropolitan Police officer would have been sacked from the force if he had not resigned after being convicted of sexual assault, a misconduct hearing has ruled.

Former sergeant Laurence Knight, 34, who was attached to Met Detention, was jailed at Southwark Crown Court on July 28 for 12 months for sexually assaulting a woman in the sea following his stag do.

Knight, of Leyton, east London, resigned from the Met after his conviction in June for sexual assault by a jury who also found him not guilty of rape.

Laurence Knight court case
Laurence Knight was found guilty of sexual assault (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

On Thursday Scotland Yard said an accelerated misconduct hearing had found that Knight would have been dismissed without notice were he still in post.

Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner, responsible for Met Detention, said: “Knight’s actions were thoroughly reprehensible and I recognise his behaviour would have further damaged the public’s trust in the police.

“The Commissioner has been clear that there is no place in the Met for officers who corrupt our integrity.

“Knight was suspended as soon as his offending came to light and had he not resigned he would have been dismissed with immediate effect.”

Brighton beach
The incident took place off Brighton beach in July 2021 (Michael Drummond/PA)

Knight will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. He cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies, the Independent Office for Police Conduct or His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

At his crown court sentencing, Knight was given an additional 12 months on licence, issued with a restraining order and placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

Knight is said to have met the woman, a stranger, in Brighton city centre in the early hours of July 17 2021.

Prosecutors said they walked to the beach together, stripped down to their underwear and ended up in the sea, where sexual activity took place.

Scotland Yard said Knight was arrested on 28 July 2021.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed and he was suspended from duty.