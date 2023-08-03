Woman, 87, fought off intruder then fed him after he told her he was hungry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 87, fought off intruder then fed him after he told her he was hungry

By Press Association
Marjorie Perkins fought off the intruder but went on to give him food and drink (News Center Maine via AP)
An 87-year-old woman in the United States fought off a teenage attacker then fed him because he said he was “awfully hungry”.

Marjorie Perkins, from Brunswick in Maine, said she awoke at 2am on July 26 and saw the young man standing over her bed. He had taken off his shirt and pants and told her he was going to cut her.

“I thought to myself, if’s he’s going to cut, then I’m going to kick,” she said.

She put on her shoes and fought back, putting a chair between them as the two jostled.

The intruder struck her on the cheek and forehead before switching tactics and heading for the kitchen. He told Ms Perkins that he was “awfully hungry”, she said.

She gave him a box of peanut butter and honey crackers, two protein drinks and two tangerines.

Ms Perkins dialled 911 on her rotary phone and was talking to a dispatcher while the intruder collected his pants and left. He left behind a knife, shirt, shoes and a water bottle containing alcohol, she said.

Ms Perkins said she still feels safe in the home where she has lived for 42 years, but worries about rampant crime. She said it seems to have become worse over the past few years and that criminals do not fear going to jail.

“I think our law has just folded up,” she said. “People aren’t afraid of anything anymore. They feel they can do as they please.”

Police quickly tracked down the teenager and charged him with burglary, criminal threatening, assault and consuming liquor as a minor, news outlets reported. Authorities did not release his identity because of his age.