Brutal killer of 25-year-old Ramane Wiggan jailed for 34 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Brutal killer of 25-year-old Ramane Wiggan jailed for 34 years

By Press Association
Kaine Gilead was found guilty of the ‘cold blooded’ murder at a trial in the Old Bailey (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kaine Gilead was found guilty of the ‘cold blooded’ murder at a trial in the Old Bailey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A “brutal and callous” killer who shot a man at point-blank range has been jailed for 34 years, police said.

Kaine Gilead shot Ramane Wiggan, 25, from behind with a Glock pistol after “luring” him to a balcony at a block of flats in West Norwood, south London, in March 2019.

Mr Wiggan, who had travelled there to collect a drugs debt of £10,000, was later declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Gilead was found guilty of murder following a fourth trial in the case at the Old Bailey last month (PA/Met Police)

Gilead, now 26, of Grove Road, Surbiton, south London, was found guilty of his murder following a fourth trial in the case at the Old Bailey last month.

Mr Wiggan’s mother gasped in court as the jury delivered its verdict, and told her son’s killer: “You are a murderer and finally I have justice.”

Sentencing Gilead on Thursday, Judge Michael Topolski QC said he had committed a “brutal and callous” murder which would “haunt Ramane’s mother, family, friends, for many years”.

Judge Topolski previously praised Mr Wiggan’s mother, who had sat through four trials, saying: “There were two other attempts to get the case to a jury for verdict. That did not happen.

“There was a trial at the back end of last year which resulted in a jury not being able to reach a decision.

“The court has been constantly impressed with her calm dignity, again having to relive the horrifying details of her son’s death, not just once but relive it time and time again.”

Speaking outside of court, Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran, who worked on the investigation, said: “The evidence we collected against Gilead was overwhelming and showed him to have played a key part in the deliberate, planned and cold-blooded murder of Ramane.

“This case is also a tragic reminder of the misery drugs cause within communities and demonstrates how they can often act as a catalyst to more serious crimes.”