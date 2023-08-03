Sarah, Duchess of York, names her reconstructed breast ‘Derek’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sarah, Duchess of York, names her reconstructed breast ‘Derek’

By Press Association
Sarah Ferguson the Duchess of York attending the LUMINOUS Fundraising Gala as part of the BFI London Film Festival 2019 held at the Roundhouse in London.
Sarah, Duchess of York, has named her reconstructed left breast “Derek” following her cancer diagnosis.

She thinks of it as her “perky friend” who saved her life after a cancer scare.

The Duke of York’s ex-wife, who had single mastectomy surgery, told her podcast: “I am just coming to terms with my new best friend Derek, on my left, he’s called Derek.

“He’s very important because he saved my life.”

Sarah Thomson, her co-host on the Tea Talks podcast, asked why she picked the name Derek.

The 63-year-old replied: “I don’t know. It just made me laugh that I have now a friend who is with me all the time who is protecting me with his shield of armour.”

She added: “I have a got a perky here friend on my left.

“Poor Eric on the right is feeling rather sad because he is not as perky as Derek on the left but I will get Eric balanced, don’t worry.”

Sarah said she is “getting much better” and that she was “kind of proud of the amazing work” of the surgeons and doctors who helped her.

She discovered she had an early form of breast cancer during a routine mammogram.

Since she does not feel able to travel for about a month as she recovers, Sarah added that she can perhaps make plans for next year’s holidays.

BFI Luminous Gala 2017 – London
Sarah, the Duchess of York said she is ‘getting much better’ (Ian West/PA)

In an earlier podcast, Sarah spoke of being “blown away” by the love she had received from around the world after an eight-hour single mastectomy operation.

It had been “moving” to receive a note saying: “You are the strongest, bravest person I know and it’s because of you that I’m still here.”

She added that the support she has received had  given her strength to “go forward”.