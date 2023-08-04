Experts warn of ‘unintended consequences’ of leaning on private sector capacity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Experts warn of ‘unintended consequences’ of leaning on private sector capacity

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits a community diagnostic centre in Oldham, Greater Manchester (James Glossop/The Times/PA)
The Government must be wary of “longer-term and unintended consequences” of leaning on private sector capacity to tackle NHS waiting lists, experts have said.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced plans to open 13 new community diagnostic centres (CDCs) in England, which will carry out an additional 742,000 scans, checks and tests per year once up and running.

Eight of the sites will be operated by the private sector, though will remain free to patients, while five will be NHS-run.

The initiative has been largely welcomed by industry organisations, but some said it is “only one part of the equation” when it comes to addressing issues in the health service.

Nuffield Trust director of strategy Helen Buckingham said collaboration between the NHS and the private sector is “necessary” but “longer-term and unintended consequences” must be considered.

“This scheme will need to be carefully designed to make sure that the NHS is not simply left with the most complex cases without the right staff or capacity to deal with them.

“The payments for independent providers will also need to be carefully thought out.

“History tells us that when the Government looks to ‘off balance sheet’ solutions to the NHS’s dire need for investment in equipment and physical infrastructure while keeping within capital spending limits, this puts more pressure on the revenue budget which is intended for current expenditure on costs such as staffing, drugs and fuel.

“Waiting times for tests, scans and results were growing before the backlogs caused by the pandemic, fuelled by growing demand, lack of investment in new equipment and shortages of trained specialists.

“While more independent sector involvement will help boost capacity quicker, it does not fix the root of the issue or provide the NHS with the resources it needs to meet the demand on it for the longer-term.”

Figures released last month showed NHS waiting lists were at a record high of 7.47 million at the end of May.

Sally Warren, director of policy at The King’s Fund, said the Government’s aim to bring them down “look less and less achievable”.

“Ongoing industrial action is having a big impact on the ability of the NHS to get through the backlog, and there has been confirmation that waiting time ambitions are now being reduced to reflect the impact of ongoing strikes,” she added.

“This underlines how staffing issues make or break almost any target set for the service.”

Last month Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said NHS strikes, which have been ongoing since December 2022, were making it “more challenging” to tackle waiting lists.

Junior doctors will strike for another four days on August 11, weeks after their historic five-day walkout in July. Consultants will also strike for two days from August 24.

Ms Warren added that the impact of the new CDCs will be “limited” unless other key issues in the health system are addressed including the “workforce crisis”.

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of membership organisation NHS Providers, said trusts will “welcome additional support” but the initiative “must form one part of a bigger solution as the NHS bears down on waiting lists”.

She added: “It’s vital that an increase in diagnostic capacity is matched by increased capacity across the health and care system to deliver the treatments patients need once diagnosed.”

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said making use of the private sector will “offer patients a wider choice of venues to receive treatment and in doing so diagnose major illnesses quicker and start treatments sooner”.