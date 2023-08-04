Teenager denies having synagogue attack note By Press Association August 4 2023, 11.00am Share Teenager denies having synagogue attack note Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4612549/teenager-denies-having-synagogue-attack-note/ Copy Link A view of the Central Criminal Court, also referred to as the Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA) An 18-year-old man is facing a trial accused of having a note detailing a plan to attack a synagogue. Mason Reynolds, from Brighton, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday by video link from Lewes prison. During the hearing, he pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing an article for terrorist purposes between May 7 and June 27. A provisional trial has been set for Winchester Crown Court (Chris Ison/PA) The details of the charge allege that he had a “note detailing a plan to attack a synagogue”. Mr Justice Jeremy Baker set a provisional trial at Winchester Crown Court from April 10 2024 with a further hearing on December 8. Reynolds, of Moulsecoomb Way in Brighton, was remanded into custody.