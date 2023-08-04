Greek zoo serves up frozen meals to animals to help them beat the heat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greek zoo serves up frozen meals to animals to help them beat the heat

By Press Association
Ring-tailed lemurs lick a fruit ice lolly at the Attica Zoological Park in Spata suburb, eastern Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)
Ring-tailed lemurs lick a fruit ice lolly at the Attica Zoological Park in Spata suburb, eastern Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

A zoo outside Athens is feeding animals with frozen meals to help shield them from the searing heat as sweltering temperatures return to Greece.

Tiembe the lion’s breakfast at the Attica Zoological Park on Friday consisted of chunks of red meat and bone packed in a foot-long block of ice.

The 15-year-old Angolan lion studied his frozen breakfast with hesitation before eventually licking the ice and gnawing pieces of meat free.

Temperatures around the country reached 40C on Friday and were set to rise further, in the fourth heatwave in less than a month.

Tiembe, a 15-year-old Angolan lion, stands over his frozen breakfast, chunks of red meat and bone packed in a block of ice, at the Attica Zoological Park in Spata suburb, eastern Athens
Tiembe, a 15-year-old Angolan lion, stands over his frozen breakfast, chunks of red meat and bone packed in a block of ice, at the Attica Zoological Park in Spata suburb, eastern Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

The extreme temperatures and wildfires – a growing concern for biodiversity in southern Europe – have had an impact on Greek wildlife.

A fire on the island of Rhodes burned for 11 successive days, triggering the evacuation of 20,000 people, mostly tourists.

The island’s animals were less fortunate.

As the fire tore through mountain forests and a nature reserve, an estimated 2,500 animals and beehives were burned, along with 50,000 olive trees, according to Agriculture Ministry officials.

Fallow deer, a symbol of Rhodes, were found lying dead on the roadside.

An injured fallow deer walks at the Attica Zoological Park in Spata suburb, eastern Athens
An injured fallow deer at the Attica Zoological Park (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

The zoo, which is about 30 kilometres (20 miles) east of Athens, is looking after an injured deer and several turtles – some fitted with wheels prised from toys to help with their mobility – which suffered burns and other injuries during the Rhodes fire.

Zoo curator Antonis Balas urged pet owners to be more mindful of their animals at times of extreme heat, noting that many of the popular breeds of pets are from native cooler climates in northern and central Europe.

“In general, heat affects animals in the same way that it affects humans,” Balas said, after feeding fruit popsicles to ring-tailed lemurs, some clambering on to his shoulders to get served first.

An injured turtle chews on leaves at the Attica Zoological Park in Spata suburb, eastern Athens
An injured turtle chews on leaves at the zoo (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

“The iced treats are a supplement to their meals … they lick the ice and breathe in the cool air. That’s in contrast to people who sweat as a way of controlling their body temperature.

Ten major wildfires struck Greece in July, and included major blazes outside Athens.

More than 450 pet dogs and cats were rescued from fires, many left in their homes as the owners fled, according to a charity that works with a state animal agency.

About half have been reunited with their owners, the others placed in temporary adoption.

Lotus, a four-year-old European brown bear, bites into a block of ice with fruits, at the Attica Zoological Park in Spata suburb, eastern Athens
Lotus, a four-year-old European brown bear, bites into a block of ice with fruits (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

In the wake of the Greek fires, the international animal charity Peta urged animal owners not to abandon their pets.

Elisa Allen, the group’s vice president for programmes, said the fires also served as a reminder that the animal farming industry is a major global contributor to climate change.

“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire and in this case, no-one should ignore how animal agriculture’s greenhouse gas emissions fuel the climate catastrophe and create the conditions that let wildfires spread,” Ms Allen told The Associated Press.

A ring-tailed lemur licks a fruit popsicle at the Attica Zoological Park in Spata suburb, eastern Athens
A ring-tailed lemur licks a fruit popsicle (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

Temperatures are expected to reach 42C in parts of central Greece on Saturday before easing early next week.