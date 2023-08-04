Andrew Tate says charges ‘based on nothing’ as he is released from house arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andrew Tate says charges ‘based on nothing’ as he is released from house arrest

By Press Association
Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal with his brother Tristan (Andreea Alexandru/AP)
Andrew Tate has said his charges of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women are “based on nothing” as he was released from house arrest.

Tate and his brother Tristan, both dual UK-US nationals, and two Romanian nationals have been under house arrest for months, having denied the allegations.

On Friday, they won an appeal to be able to leave their home but must remain in Romania, where they live.

The brothers said they are now confident “more favourable developments are on the horizon” and that “truth is beginning to prevail”.

Tate, 36, tweeted: “After 10 months. 3 in jail, 7 at home. After 15 million euro of asset seizures.

“After an indictment based on nothing. The file was passed to a Judge who has ruled it weak and circumstantial. I have been released from house arrest but must remain within Romania.”

His brother said: “Justice is justice. The law is the law. Evidence is evidence.

“I am free.”

A statement through their lawyer, given to Sky News, said: “We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Romanian judicial system for their fair consideration.

“This positive outcome gives us confidence that more favourable developments are on the horizon and the truth is beginning to prevail.

“We also want to thank all the supporters who have shown great resilience and patience during this time.”

In June, prosecutors said there were seven female alleged victims, including some who were “misled” by “false claims of marriage and love”.

They said the defendants formed an organised crime group in early 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania, the UK, the US and other countries.

The alleged victims were later taken to buildings in Ilfov county in Romania where they were intimidated, placed under constant surveillance and control and forced into debt, the statement said.

It is said the defendants then forced them to take part in pornography which was later shared on social media.

One defendant raped an alleged victim twice in March 2022, according to the statement.

Tate, who has lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various social media platforms.

The former kickboxer has denied all allegations of abuse and trafficking, with a trial due to take place.