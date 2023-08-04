Peter Wright crashes out in New Zealand to truck driver Jonny Tata

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Peter Wright crashes out in New Zealand to truck driver Jonny Tata

By Press Association
Peter Wright suffered another early exit (Steven Paston/PA)
Peter Wright suffered another early exit (Steven Paston/PA)

World number two Peter Wright crashed out of the NZ Darts Masters after a 6-3 defeat to truck driver Jonny Tata in Hamilton.

Wright – who suffered an early exit at the recent World Matchplay in Blackpool – had edged 2-1 in front with a break of throw.

However, Tata, making his debut at a televised event, then produced a run of four straight legs before missing match darts in the eighth.

The 30-year-old qualifier, though, did not spurn a second opportunity, landing a fine 84 checkout to secure his place in the quarter-finals.

“It’s an unreal feeling,” said Tata, who is based in Lower Hutt on the North Island near Wellington.

“Even to compete against Peter Wright I was happy, so coming out with the win on top is something magical.”

Dimitri Van den Bergh also slumped to a first-round defeat as he was beaten 6-2 by Haupai Puha to the delight of the home crowd.

Puha landed a trio of 180s and three ton-plus finishes to knock out the Belgian world number 13.

World number one Michael Smith, though, did progress after coming from behind to edge past former PDC tour card holder Darren Penhall 6-5 in a last-leg decider at the GLOBOX Arena.

World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall made it into the last eight with a 6-2 victory over New Zealand youngster Kayden Milne.

Aspinall will take on Puha for a place in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Welshman Gerwyn Price, who won the tournament last year, beat Australia’s Simon Whitlock 6-1 and Dutchman Danny Noppert saw off Ben Robb 6-2 to also reach finals day of the PDC World Series of Darts event.

In the opening matches, former world champion Rob Cross defeated Warren Parry 6-3 and will play Tata in the last eight while Australian Damon Heta won 6-2 against Wellington’s Darren Herewini.