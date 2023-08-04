Peter Wright crashes out in New Zealand to truck driver Jonny Tata

World number two Peter Wright crashed out of the NZ Darts Masters after a 6-3 defeat to truck driver Jonny Tata in Hamilton.

Wright – who suffered an early exit at the recent World Matchplay in Blackpool – had edged 2-1 in front with a break of throw.

However, Tata, making his debut at a televised event, then produced a run of four straight legs before missing match darts in the eighth.

The 30-year-old qualifier, though, did not spurn a second opportunity, landing a fine 84 checkout to secure his place in the quarter-finals.

Jonny waves Tata to Peter Wright in Hamilton 👋 pic.twitter.com/AeY0n617Ym — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) August 4, 2023

“It’s an unreal feeling,” said Tata, who is based in Lower Hutt on the North Island near Wellington.

“Even to compete against Peter Wright I was happy, so coming out with the win on top is something magical.”

Dimitri Van den Bergh also slumped to a first-round defeat as he was beaten 6-2 by Haupai Puha to the delight of the home crowd.

Puha landed a trio of 180s and three ton-plus finishes to knock out the Belgian world number 13.

World number one Michael Smith, though, did progress after coming from behind to edge past former PDC tour card holder Darren Penhall 6-5 in a last-leg decider at the GLOBOX Arena.

THE ASP POWERS THROUGH! A win for the newly crowned World Matchplay Champion as Nathan Aspinall beats Kayden Milne 6-2, and stops the run of seeds going out!#NZDarts | First Round📺https://t.co/j4LrGyLiDl pic.twitter.com/rOXoDECox1 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) August 4, 2023

World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall made it into the last eight with a 6-2 victory over New Zealand youngster Kayden Milne.

Aspinall will take on Puha for a place in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Welshman Gerwyn Price, who won the tournament last year, beat Australia’s Simon Whitlock 6-1 and Dutchman Danny Noppert saw off Ben Robb 6-2 to also reach finals day of the PDC World Series of Darts event.

In the opening matches, former world champion Rob Cross defeated Warren Parry 6-3 and will play Tata in the last eight while Australian Damon Heta won 6-2 against Wellington’s Darren Herewini.